WWE Raw preview: New Raw roster member to take part in a Money in the Bank qualifier

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk opens the show with a message for Seth Rollins

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a women’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

-CM Punk vs. AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano. in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

Powell’s POV: Adam Pearce announced via social media that Vaquer is the newest member of the Raw roster. Monday’s Raw will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).