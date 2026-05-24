AEW Double or Nothing polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

AEW Double Or Nothing Poll: Vote for the best match

Darby Allin vs. MJF in a hair vs. title match for the AEW World Championship

FTR vs. vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in an I Quit match for the AEW Tag Titles

Thekla vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Title

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a match with no time limit for the AEW Continental Championship

Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament match

Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament match

Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa in a women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match