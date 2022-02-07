AEW Rampage lineup: Two matches announced for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Hook vs. Blake Li.

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members hear his weekly, same night Rampage audio review.