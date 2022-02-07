Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match.

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Rhino.

-W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers in a No DQ match.

-Deonna Purrazzo’s open challenge for either the ROH Women’s World Championship or AAA Reina De Reinas Championship.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Victory Road 2010 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET. 9CT/10ET and will spotlight Willie Mack. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.