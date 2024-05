IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Seth Rollins has re-signed with WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that Rollins has agreed to a multi-year deal.

Powell’s POV: Rollins joins Drew McIntyre as the most recent top wrestlers to re-sign with WWE. Becky Lynch stated during WrestleMania week that she has not re-signed with the company. Unless she has quietly joined husband Rollins in re-signing, her deal will expire in June.