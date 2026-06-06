AEW Collision results (6/6): Murphy’s review of Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo for the AEW Women’s Tag Titles, Persephone vs. Hazuki in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

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By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 147)

Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Centre

Simulcast live on June 6, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. Schiavone ran down the evening’s lineup. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer…

Don’s Take: Roughly a half hour before showtime, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 2,422 with 2,132 tickets distributed. The listed capacity is roughly 7,000.

1. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. Aside from Bayne and Kross going for Divine Intervention on Jay early, the opening minutes were dominated by the babyface team. The heels were sent to the floor, and Jay dove onto both of them. [C]

The heels gained the advantage over Jay for several minutes. Jay made the hot tag to Melo. Melo cleaned house. All four women battled in the ring. Upon getting back to their feet, Jay locked Kross in the Queen’s Slayer choke, which was broken up by Bayne. Melo and Bayne battled to the floor, with Bayne getting the upper hand. Jay locked the choke on Kross again, but Kross powered out. Kross tagged in Bayne, and the duo hit the Divine Intervention double choke slam for the win…

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross defeated Anna Jay and Tay Melo in 10:29 to retain the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Don’s Take: This was fun, albeit predictable. I wonder if Bayne and Kross will go back to the five-minute eliminatory challenges. I liked that as a hook, but if they do return to that, they should stretch it out longer before a team goes the distance.

The announcers ran through the updated Owen Hart Foundation Cup Men’s and Women’s Tournament brackets. A video previewed the quarterfinal match between Brody King and Swerve Strickland, which will take place this week on Dynamite… [C]

Backstage, Lance Archer and Jake Doyle roughed up enhancement talent. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta talked about cutting out the cancer that was Konosuke Takeshita and replacing him with Kevin Knight. Beretta said that Don Callis bought them new clothes, while Takeshita has a new backpack. Beretta told Takeshita to have fun with his new “nerd ass” friends. Archer said, “Everybody dies,” while Doyle growled…

2. Shane Taylor (w/Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Lee Moriarty, Trish Adora Christyan XO) vs. Alan Angels. This was a complete squash. Taylor hit Angels with the Marcus Garvey Driver for the win. Before the match, Bravo and Nigel McGuinness argued at ringside.

Shane Taylor defeated Alan Angels in 1:19.

After the match, Taylor took the mic and said that the Death Riders had been the most violent group in AEW, but that has now changed as the distinction now belongs to Shane Taylor Promotions. Taylor called out the Death Riders, which led to:

3. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Pac (w/Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta) vs. Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean (w/Shane Taylor, Trish Adora, Christyan XO). Taylor joined the commentary team. The baby faces controlled the early part of the match until the match erupted into a brawl between the two teams. [C]

The heels worked over Pac. Moxley prevented a triple team from taking place, allowing Pac to make the hot tag to Castagnoli, who cleaned house. Down the stretch, Castagnoli hit the big swing on Bravo, while Moxley delivered a dropkick coming out of the big swing. Pac went to the top rope, but Taylor left the announce table to distract the referee, allowing Adora to crotch Pac on the top rope.

Yuta and Garcia took out Taylor. While the referee was distracted with them, Adora entered the ring to hit Pac with a chair. She was intercepted by Marina Shafir. Shafir took out XO as well and brawled with Adora on the floor. In the ring, Pac and the referee argued over the chair, allowing Moxley, Garcia, Yuta, and Castagnoli to take turns hitting clotheslines on Bravo in the corner. Pac hit a running lariat on Bravo, followed by his Brutalizer submission for the win…

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Pac defeated Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean in 14:42.

Don’s Take: This was fine. As I said last week, I like the new flash we are seeing from Shane Taylor Promotions. I don’t need to see more of them feuding with the Death Riders, but I think they could become a solid heel act.

A video recapped the events from Dynamite… [C]

4. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Beef. Aside from a couple of hope spots by Beef, this was another squash. Ciampa hit the running knee with the knee exposed, followed by the Walls of Ciampa for the win.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Beef in 1:18.

After the match, Ciampa locked the Walls of Ciampa on Beef once again – this time on the floor. Ciampa made Tony Schiavone say that Ciampa was better than Chris Jericho before releasing the hold. Ciampa told Jericho he could run, but he couldn’t hide and that he was coming for him…

Don’s Take: I’m getting a kick out of Ciampa’s heel logic here.

Backstage, Shane Taylor was with Trish Adora. Taylor took out Wheeler Yuta was lying on the ground behind him. Taylor noted that next week on Dynamite, AEW will be in Cincinnati, which is Moxley’s hometown. Taylor challenged Moxley to a match for the AEW Continental Championship…

5. Clark Connors vs. Juice Robinson. David Finlay accompanied Connors, while Ace Austin, along with Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn, accompanied. Robinson. All three returned to the back. Connors gained the advantage from the opening bell. This was even to start, with Robinson getting the upper hand.

[Hour Two] Connors took the offensive advantage for several minutes. [C]

Down the stretch, there was back-and-forth action between the two. Robinson gained the upper hand, but took a shillelagh shot from Finlay, who returned to ringside as Robinson was running off the ropes. Connors hit a spear for the win.

Clark Connors defeated Juice Robinson in 13:08.

Finlay and Connors looked to continue the attack on Robinson but were run off by the Gunns and Austin…

Don’s Take: As I said last week, if Connors and Finlay are going to challenge for the tag titles, I’d like to see them look stronger than needing to resort to cheap wins against teams like the Bang Bang Gang.

Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Zayda Steel all cut brief promos about how they would win the Survival of the Fittest Challenge and become the new TBS Champion… [C]

Jon Moxley was backstage with Marina Shafir. Moxley said he might have done the same thing Shane Taylor did but wouldn’t have done so unless he was absolutely sure. Moxley accepted Taylor’s challenge for an AEW Continental Championship match on Dynamite and said he would give Taylor everything he asked for…

6. “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Dralistico, and Sammy Guevara vs. “The Conglomeration” Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong for the AEW World Trios Championship. Cassidy and the babyfaces got the better of Guevara to start. The heels singled out Cassidy for several minutes, until he made the hot tag to Strong. Strong cleaned house, which led to all six men brawling. [C]

The heels worked over Strong. Strong retaliated and made the hot tag to O’Reilly, who cleaned house. Cassidy tagged back in and squared off with Dralistico. All six men faced off. The finish saw Guevara having Cassidy in a fireman’s carry while Dralistico climbed the top rope. Cassidy pushed Guevara into the corner, crotching Dralistico on the top turnbuckle. Cassidy hit an Orange Punch on Guevara and rolled up Dralistico for the win.

“The Conglomeration” Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong defeated “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Dralistico, and Sammy Guevara in 12:50 to retain the AEW World Trios Championship.

Don’s Take: I was hoping Rush would get a bit more of a bump, given his strong outing on Wednesday vs. MJF, but it seems he’s back in this mid-card faction without a real direction.

Clark Connors and David Finlay cut a backstage promo, challenging the Young Bucks to a match in Cincinnati to see who will be the next challengers for the AEW Tag Team Titles held by Adam Copeland and Christian Cage… [C]

Lexy Nair was backstage with Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Tomohiro Ishii. Nair asked them about their victory tonight, but before they could answer, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta entered. Romero challenged Cassidy to face Andrade El Idolo on Dynamite, which Cassidy accepted.

7. Persephone vs. Hazuki in a women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match. This was even to start, with Persephone gaining the upper hand as the action went to the floor. [C]

Both women had opportunities to shine with several near falls down the stretch. In the end, Hazuki hit a lung blower and rolled up Persephone for the win.

Hazuki defeated Persephone in 12:22 to advance to the semifinals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament.

After the match, the two shook hands and embraced. Hazuki left the ring, and while Persephone was looking at her walk up the stage, she was attacked from behind by Mercedes Mone, who locked in the Statement Maker. Hakuki returned to the ring to run off Mone and check on Persephone. Mone took the distraction to attack Hazuki. Referees and security ran down to stop it. Hazuki got the last shot in by diving onto Mone on the floor as the show came to an end…

Don’s Take: The match was fine for what it was. I enjoyed the post-match angle as a hook to the semi-final match between Hazuki and Mone.

Aside from the main event and perhaps the opening match for the women’s tag titles, this was a largely missable episode. They did round out the card for Dynamite in that Shane Taylor will meet Jon Moxley for the AEW Continental Championship, Orange Cassidy will meet Pac, Brody King will meet Swerve Strickland in an Owen Hart Foundation Cup Men’s Tournament semifinal, and Skye Blue will meet Sareee in an Owen Hart Foundation Cup Women’s Tournament quarterfinal.

That’s all for me for tonight. Will Pruett’s review of tonight’s episode will be available for Dot Net Members (including Patreon patrons). I’ll also be back next week with another Collision review. Until then, enjoy wrestling!