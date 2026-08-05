AEW Dynamite results (8/5): Powell’s review of Grand Slam Mexico with Kyle Fletcher vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW International Title, Willow Nightingale and Brawling Birds vs. Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, and Lena Kross

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Grand Slam Mexico” (Episode 357)

Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena Mexico

Simulcast live August 5, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired. Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone checked in from their desk at ringside…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the opening match. Adam Copeland came out wearing a lucha mask that he quickly removed. The fans sang Copeland’s theme loudly after it stopped playing. The other babyfaces made standard entrances. The Death Riders team entered through the crowd…

1. Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Jon Moxley, Pac, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia (w/Marina Shafir). Christian had his left forearm wrapped. Nick dove from the ring onto a couple of opponents at ringside. Christian went up top and dove onto several wrestlers on the floor before the first picture-in-picture commercial break. [C]

Copeland and Nick teamed up for a double 619 on Moxley. Christian performed a top rope headbutt on Moxley, and then Matt dropped an elbow on him. All four babyfaces superkicked Moxley, but the pin attempt that followed was broken up.

A short time later, Copeland was setting up to spear Moxley, but Shafir stopped him. Christian pulled her to the floor. Shafir slapped Christian, who kicked her, um, below the belt. A short time later, Copeland speared Moxley and got a visual pinfall while Yuta distracted the referee.

Copeland gave up the pin. Pac ran Copeland into the ropes and tried to clothesline him, but Copeland ducked it and then bumped into Matt on the apron. Moxley rolled up Copeland and pinned him while holding the tights…

Jon Moxley, Pac, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia beat Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in 11:20.

Afterward, Copeland and Matt shook hands, but Copeland exited the ring without shaking hands with the Jacksons…

Powell’s POV: A solid eight-man tag match. The live crowd doesn’t get to see these guys regularly, so they loved it and were hot from bell to bell. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight. I believe he’s shopping for a watch at Walmart, but I could be mistaken. Either way, Jake will be reviewing WWE Smackdown on Friday night.

Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance. Renee Paquette spoke briefly while on the stage. The entrances of Komander and Andrade El Idolo followed. Andrade had a couple of women with him. The Spanish Broadcast team checked in briefly…

2. Andrade El Idolo vs. Komander vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat for the first entry in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In London. Komander ran across the ropes and dove onto both opponents on the floor a couple of minutes into the match. Back in the ring, Andrade clotheslined Komander over the top rope to the floor. Andrade jumped from the middle rope over the top rope and performed a spinning dive onto Komander. Andrade posed for a selfie with a female fan in the front row before a PIP break. [C]

Andrade was alone in the ring when he removed his pants to reveal trunks with “How You Know?” written on the back. Komander returned to the ring, but Andrade hit him with Three Amigos, which drew “Eddie” chants from the crowd. Andrade went up top, but Ciampa returned to the apron and shoved him down. Ciampa dumped Komander to the floor. Ciampa grabbed the pants that Andrade removed and stomped on them and performed Project Ciampa on them before covering them for a pin. Komander intervened, but Ciampa put him down with Project Ciampa.

Ciampa went to the ropes and was cut off by Andrade. Ciampa fought off Andrade and then performed an Air Raid Crash on Komander. A short time later, Andrade went for a back elbow on Komander, who ducked, and Andrade hit Ciampa instead. Komander put Andrade down with a Poison Rana. Komander walked the ropes and hit a moonsault on Ciampa, but Andrade pulled him off. Andrade hit The DM and scored the pin.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Komander and Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat in 11:05 to earn the first entry in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In London.

Afterward, Andrade put on a Dynamite Diamond Ring. He took the mic and spoke in Spanish and English to the fans. He said he’s the proud holder of the AEW National Championship and he wants more. He said he would win the Casino Gauntlet at All In. Excalibur translated to say that Andrade said he wants to win the AEW World Championship for all the fans in Mexico. He closed with a “How You Know?”

MJF’s entrance theme played, causing Andrade to look to the stage. MJF entered the ring behind Andrade and hit him with his Triple B version of the AEW World Championship. MJF took the Dynamite Diamond Ring from Andrade, put it on, and punched him. Andrade bled while on the entrance ramp. MJF threw punches at Andrade and then tossed him off the ramp and to the floor.

“Someone get that piece of trash from this piece of shit country out of this arena right now,” MJF said while standing in the ring with a microphone. MJF said he’s an American Hero and the best professional wrestler in the world. “Make no mistake about it, I am your champion,” MJF said while holding up the Triple B title belt.

MJF said he had Kenny Omega dead to rights at Beach Break until Will Ospreay got involved. MJF said Ospreay is the reason that “paper champion” Omega gets to walk into Wembley Stadium with a toy belt. MJF threw a tantrum while saying the main event was his.

MJF said he always gets what he wants. MJF said there would be another Casino Gauntlet qualifier for the No. 2 spot during next week’s show in Las Vegas. MJF said he would win the gauntlet, dog walk Andrade again, and win the contract again. MJF said he would do exactly what he did last time.

MJF said the only championship that should be recognized is the Triple B, and he should be the only champion recognized. MJF said he didn’t care whether Omega or Ospreay win at All In London, because whether fans like it or not, he is the one true champion. MJF exited through the crowd with security guards, and he stopped to yell at one fan…

A video package recapped the Willow Nightingale celebration angle that resulted in her being attacked by Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, and Lena Kross. Excalibur said the women’s trios match would take place after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Who would be narcissistic and shameless enough to claim they won something that everyone knows they lost? Pathetic. Anyway, it’s good to see MJF back. The last thing AEW needs is another title belt on television, but we’ll see how it goes with him claiming he’s the rightful champion. If nothing else, I appreciated the “I am your champion” line, which Gino Hernandez made famous when he held the World Class Texas Title.

Entrances for the women’s trios match took place…

3. AEW Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor vs. Mercedes Moné and AEW Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross in a trios match. Willow called for Moné to start the match, but Bayne started for the heel trios instead.

[Hour Two] Willow and Windsor cleared Bayne and Kross from the ring and then jumped from the apron and performed cannonballs on them. Hayter sent Mone to the floor. Hayter went up top and performed a crossbody block onto all three opponents before a PIP break. [C]

Willow and Mone squared off. Willow got the better of it until Bayne and Kross intervened. Hayter and Windsor supelxed Bayne and Kross. Willow went for a Doctor Bomb on Mone, who slipped away. They jockeyed for position, and then Willow used a backslide to get the three count…

AEW Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor defeated Mercedes Moné and AEW Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross in 11:25.

Powell’s POV: I wasn’t expecting Willow to pin Mercedes since she already has a win over her in a singles match. Is it a sign that Mercedes will get one of those wins back at All In London?

Entrances for the AEW International Championship took place. Mike Bailey wore a mask to the ring. Kyle Fletcher came out with Don Callis and was holding a mask. Renee Paquette spoke from the stage and noted that Fletcher and Bailey are 1-1 against one another…

4. Kyle Fletcher (w/Don Callis) vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW International Championship. Bailey removed his mask. Fletcher put his mask on the mat and rubbed his foot over it. Fletcher lawn darted Bailey into the ringside barricade during the opening minutes of the match.

Back in the ring, Fletcher set up for a powerbomb, but Bailey countered with a backslide for a two count. Bailey sent Fletcher to the floor and then hit him with a moonsault from the middle rope. A short time later, Fletcher performed an avalanche Michinoku Driver and got a near fall before a PIP break. [C]