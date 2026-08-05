New Texas Pro Wrestling “Moonsault” results (7/31): Vetter’s review of Vert Vixen vs. Syuri, Jesse Funaki vs. Oday Al-Saleh for the New Texas Pro Lonestar Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Texas Pro Wrestling “Moonsault”

Houston, Texas, at the New Houston Premier Arena

Streamed live July 31, 2026, on New Texas Pro YouTube Channel, also available via IndependentWrestling.TV

This show aired free on their YouTube channel and also has been posted on IWTV. (I watched it on IWTV to avoid the pesky commercials.) This is a fairly dark room. Lighting is merely okay. The crowd was maybe 150.

1. Danny Orion vs. Izzy James for the New Texas Pro Title. I love that they opted to open with the heavyweight title match and gave the women the main event. Orion also had his Pandemonium Pro Tag Title belt with him. I consider Orion to be a top-20 indy talent, and he’s competed a lot this year in West Coast Pro, too. An intense lockup to open, and Danny tied up the left arm. They began trading loud chops. Izzy hit a springboard crossbody block at 3:30. Orion hit a corkscrew slingshot splash, then a Lionsault at 5:00.

Orion went for a second-rope moonsault, but Izzy got his knees up to block it, and Izzy got a nearfall. Orion went for a Lethal Injection, but Izzy avoided it, slammed Izzy, and hit a senton at 7:00. James hit a spinning clothesline in the corner, but he missed his Spider Kick out of the ropes. Orion immediately nailed the Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Orion hit a Flatliner, then a German Suplex. Izzy hit his own German Suplex. He again missed the Spider Kick, and Orion hit another German Suplex.

Orion went for a spinning kick, but Izzy caught the leg and hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, then a German Suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. This has been really good action. Orion hit a running kick in the corner. They fought on the top rope, where Orion hit a Spanish Fly, and they were both down at 11:30. They got to their knees and traded strikes. James hit a double-underhook swinging neckbreaker for a believable nearfall at 13:00.

Izzy hit a top-rope senton, and he nailed the “Snake Bite” (Spider Kick) for a believable nearfall at 14:30! The crowd really went nuts for that kickout. Jak Calloway appeared at ringside, and he slid in a chair! Izzy picked it up and thought about using it, but this isn’t a no-DQ match, so he handed it back to Jak. However, Danny hit his pretty springboard Crucifix Driver and scored the pin. That was a fantastic opener. The commentator said, “Put that in the match of the year candidate (category).”

Danny Orion defeated Izzy James to retain the New Texas Pro Title at 15:47.

* It appeared that Izzy was upset at Jak… but then he turned and attacked Orion! Jak and Izzy both beat down Orion. Izzy kicked the ref, then clocked Danny in the head with the title belt, and he was loudly booed! LVJ ran in, carrying a kendo stick, and he chased off the heels.

2. “The Meat Market” Isaac Morales and Shawn Hendrix (w/two henchmen) vs. “The Dream Team” KC Kr’eme and Danny King for the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles. The Dream Team are now babyfaces here; they hit dropkicks at the bell, and we’re underway! All four brawled in the ring. KC picked up Danny, and they both splashed down on Morales. They worked Morales over in their corner early on. Hendrix (wearing a full-body singlet that makes me think of the 1-2-3 Kid) tagged in and fought King. The henchmen blocked an attack on the floor. In the ring, Hendrix tied up King and kept him grounded.

The beat-down on King went on for several minutes, as they kept him from tagging out to KC. Morales put him in a modified Camel Clutch at 6:00. KC finally got a hot tag. Some of the henchmen jumped in the ring, but KC grabbed one and hit a German Suplex, tossing him onto the other three heels at 8:00! KC hit a running boot on Morales. King hit a top-rope moonsault press onto his standing opponents for a nearfall at 10:30. KC hit a dive through the ropes. Danny hit a suplex on Hendrix for the pin! New champions! A pretty standard tag, but the crowd was hot and totally into it.

“The Dream Team” KC Kr’eme and Danny King defeated “The Meat Market” Isaac Morales and Shawn Hendrix to retain the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles at 11:24.

3. Carter Blaq vs. Chris Marcell. Blaq is a thick, strong Black man; he used to wrestle under a mask as “The Mysterious Q.” I’m a big fan. I don’t think I’ve seen Marcell before; he’s a rotund, Black man who wore a black-and-gold one-piece. (Think Shane Taylor but not quite that big.) Marcell is replacing Dustin Nguyen , who is out of action. (Dustin competed a few days earlier in West Coast Pro, so I’m not sure if he is legit injured or if this is a storyline injury.) An intense lockup to open; Blaq is a big man, but Marcell has the weight advantage.

Blaq tried a shoulder block, but Chris didn’t budge. Blaq went for a bodyslam, but his legs buckled; Chris collapsed on him for a nearfall at 2:30! Blaq hit a plancha to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. Chris took control back in the ring, stepping across Blaq’s stomach while running the ropes, then splashing onto him for a nearfall at 5:00. A commentator said for those who don’t know Chris, “this is a coming-out party for the big man.”

Blaq hit a leaping spin kick to the head, and this time he hit the bodyslam, and they were both down at 7:30. A heel hopped onto the apron to distract Blaq. Marcell hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Blaq hit a top-rope flying stunner for the pin. That was really entertaining — this is a small-but-really hot crowd.

Carter Blaq defeated Chris Marcell at 10:07.

4. Pac Ortega vs. Prince Ly in a no-holds-barred match. These two were “Toxic Tour” teammates until recently. Ly (pronounced “Lee”) came out first. Pac wore white face paint, and he waved a Mexican flag. A woman joined him and threw rose petals before he walked through them. Pac is the babyface, and he hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell, then a flying shoulder tackle. He hit a German Suplex, and Ly bailed to the floor. Pac followed at 2:30, and they brawled at ringside. Pac slammed him back-first on the apron, and he got a chair from under the ring.

In the ring, Ly took the chair, and he CLOCKED Ortega with an unprotected chairshot to the head at 4:30; that’s just uncalled for. Ly struck him across the back with the chair, too. Ly suddenly fired off another five or six chair shots to the body, with Pac blocking them a bit with his arms. Ly tied a chain around Pac’s neck and choked him. They fought to the floor, where Pac hit a suplex onto the thin mat at 8:30. They brawled some more, and suddenly they were both down at 10:00.

Pac sat up first and roared, and that popped the crowd. He hit some short-arm clotheslines and a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Ly tied him in a Figure Four, but Ortega reversed it. Ly hit a superkick and a running knee, but Pac kicked out at one at 14:30! Ly slammed Pac to the mat for a nearfall. Ly swung a chair, but it ricocheted off the top rope and onto his own forehead. Pac grabbed the chair and struck Ly across the back a few times. Pac hit an Air Raid Crash, slamming Prince Ly onto a folded chair, and he scored the pin. Good brawl that never got gross or bloody.

Pac Ortega defeated Prince Ly at 16:39.

* It’s time for Charity King’s open challenge… and “it’s open to anyone in the locker room!” JJ Blake came out! Well, JJ is a man, so shouldn’t this be non-title? JJ got on the mic and demanded he be given a title shot!

5. Charity King vs. JJ Blake for the New Texas Pro Women’s Title. The crowd chanted, “Charity is gonna kill you!” and she immediately attacked him at the bell. He hit a Pump Kick, and he was LOUDLY booed for that. He jumped on her and got a nearfall at 1:00. He hit two bodyslams, but she blocked a third. She hit a tackle across his thigh, then a crossbody block as he was in the ropes.

Blake grounded her in a headlock, and the crowd loudly rallied for her. (This crowd has been awesome tonight!) She hit a second-rope crossbody block at 5:30, and they were both down. Charity hit a series of clotheslines in the corner as the crowd counted along. Charity flew through the ropes and crashed onto him on the floor. In the ring, she hit a big bodyslam, then a snap fisherman’s suplex and a big back senton for a believable nearfall at 7:30. King hit a spear! She hit a bottom-rope frog splash for a nearfall.

Blake fired back and hit a clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a Death Valley Driver at 10:30 and was loudly booed. He missed a top-rope flying headbutt. Charity immediately hit a basement clothesline. She jumped on his back, whipped him into the corner, hit a bodyslam, and scored the pin. The crowd LOVED that one! That’s my type of intergender match — he took her lightly, but he didn’t ‘pound on her’ in a way that left me squirming uncomfortably.

Charity King defeated JJ Blake to retain the New Texas Pro Women’s Title at 11:49.

* King got on the mic. Charity said she was expecting some women to come out to accept her open challenge, “but a true king does not back down.” She noted she was “having an amazing match against Johnnie Robbie” last month, but it was interrupted by two women. Charity said she was hoping one of them would have accepted this challenge. On Aug. 28, she is coming for Raychell Rose and Kalientita!

6. Jesse Funaki vs. Oday Al-Saleh for the New Texas Pro Lonestar Title. Oda wore a gold mask and white robe, and he removed the mask upon entering the ring. He’s got quite the ‘god complex.’ An intense lockup to open. Funaki hit an enzuigiri and a running spin kick at 2:00. Oday hit a slingshot dropkick on the apron. He was in charge in the ring and hit a high back suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes and punches. Oday hit a DDT for a nearfall at 7:30.

Jesse hit a suplex, and they were both down, and the crowd rallied for Funaki. Jesse hit a flying DDT. Jesse hit a flip dive to the floor at 10:00! In the ring, Oday hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant for a nearfall. Jesse hit a running dropkick in the corner, but the referee also got knocked down! Jesse hit a running knee for a visual pin at 12:00. The ref eventually made a two-count. They traded rollups. Jesse hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 14:00. Oday got an inside cradle for the flash pin! New champion! I’m shocked!

Oday Al-Saleh defeated Jesse Funaki to win the New Texas Pro Lonestar Title at 14:33.

7. Vert Vixen vs. Syuri. I was just noting that several Japanese female stars are touring the U.S., as three others competed on this evening in western Illinois. A huge pop for Syuri, who wore her IWGP Women’s Title belt around her waist. An intense lockup to open, and they twisted each other’s left arm. They appear to be roughly the same height and overall size. Vert tied her up on the mat. Syuri went for a cross-armbreaker at 1:30, but Vert quickly got her feet on the ropes. A commentator noted that Syuri has a victory over Athena this year.

Syuri hit a deep armdrag. She charged into the corner but crashed shoulder-first into the post. Vert dropkicked her to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. Syuri hit a tornado DDT, pushing off the apron, and slammed Vert onto the floor at 5:00! In the ring, Syuri shoved Vert face-first into the corner, then hit a running knee for a nearfall. She again went for the cross-armbreaker, but Vert reached the ropes. Syuri hit some spin kicks to the spine and got a nearfall. Vert hit a delayed vertical suplex, then a hard elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:00.

Syuri hit a bulldog for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Vert hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 9:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Syuri hit a second-rope DDT, and she applied a Fujiwara Armbar in the center of the ring, and turned it into a cross-armbreaker, then back to the Fujiwara Armbar! Vert was able to spin her body to get her feet on the ropes at 11:00, and we got a “This is wrestling!” chant. Syuri hit a stiff kick to the spine and another running Penalty Kick to the chest for a nearfall.

They traded German Suplexes. Vert hit a standing powerbomb and immediately went to a half-crab, and now Syuri got to the ropes at 12:30. Vert hit a discus clothesline, and they were both down, and the crowd chanted, “Fight forever!” They traded more forearm strikes. Vert nailed a Helluva Kick at 15:00. She hit a Cody-style Disaster Kick for a nearfall. Vert hit a Blue Thunder Bob for a believable nearfall. Syuri nailed a roundhouse kick to the head and a running knee for a nearfall at 17:00. She nailed a decapitating buzzsaw kick and went back to the Fujiwara armbar, and tied a leg lock around Vert’s waist, and Vert tapped out. Awesome. They hugged and bowed to each other as a sign of respect.

Syuri defeated Vert Vixen at 17:36.

Final Thoughts: A hot crowd really helped drive an entertaining show. This looked good on paper and turned out even better than anticipated. Two great matches to bookend this show. Vert is so incredibly talented — I’ve been saying for at least two straight years that she’s the top unsigned U.S.-based woman, and this match only confirmed that more. A great back-and-forth match, and the crowd was just there for them and eating it all up.

Orion and Izzy set the table with a hot, hot opener, and they earned second-best match. They clearly know each other well, and Orion is just so smooth in the ring — he’s just dancing out there. It’s pretty to watch, especially that Crucifix Driver finisher. (He and Jack Cartwheel have the best ones going — no one else is close.) I’ll give Funaki’s match a distant third, and I certainly didn’t expect that title change.

Notably absent tonight was Brick Savage, but most of the other top-tier wrestlers were in action. If you haven’t seen a New Texas Pro show before, this would be a great place to start. A hot crowd, some good commentary, two great matches to bookend the show, and nothing bad at all in the middle. Plus, it’s free on YouTube. Big thumbs up.