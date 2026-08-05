NXT TV preview: Who will become the No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Mike Santana vs. Grayson Waller to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship

-Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox

-Niko Vance and Izzi Dame vs. Shawn Spears and Lizzy Rain

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).