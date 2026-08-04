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Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announce the birth of their child

August 4, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced the arrival of their son on Tuesday. The couple took to social media on Tuesday to announce the birth of Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford. Check out a photo of the baby below or via Belair’s Twitter/X page.

Powell’s POV: Ford has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship, and this is Belair’s first child. Congratulations to the entire family on the arrival of baby Romeo.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time since 1997. He hosts the weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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