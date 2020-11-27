11/27 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso, IC Champion Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan in a non-title match, Smackdown Tag Champs The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a non-title match, Bianca Belair vs. Natalya, Murphy vs. King Corbin

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan in a non-title match, Smackdown Tag Champions The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a non-title match, Bianca Belair vs. Natalya, Murphy vs. King Corbin, and more (28:40)…

Click here for the November 27 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

