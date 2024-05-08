AEW Dynamite results (5/8): Powell’s live review of Adam Copeland vs. Brody King for the TNT Title, Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta, Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage meeting face-to-face

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 240)

Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

Aired live May 8, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Adam Copeland was shown walking backstage and he was greeted by backstage interviewer Arkady Aura. Copeland said he wasn’t feeling so good. He said his match with Brody King would now be a no disqualification match. “You wanted the Rated R Superstar?” Copeland asked. “Tonight you got him”…

The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary (Taz was unable to travel after getting treatment on his knee). Ring announcer Justin Roberts conducted the introductions for the opening match…

1. Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta. Referee Paul Turner called for the bell and then Cassidy and Beretta immediately threw punches at one another. Beretta ducked out to ringside and was hit by a suicide dive. Cassidy ran Beretta into the ring post.

A countdown clock appeared in an upper corner of the screen and noted it was roughly 50 minutes until Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage would meet face-to-face. Excalibur spoke about Chuck Taylor needing surgery due to Beretta attacking him and said it would most likely be a career ender.

Cassidy and Beretta fought into the crowd and up the steps. There were a lot of Edmonton Oilers jerseys in the crowd with the team having a playoff game later in the evening. When the wrestlers returned to ringside, Cassidy tripped Beretta while he was on the barricade. Back inside the ring, Beretta hit a knee strike. Cassidy came right back with an Orange Punch and then both men stayed down to sell.

Don Callis walked out minus entrance music and was booed loudly. Schiavone recalled Cassidy walking off the stage with Callis last week. The match continued during the first picture-in-picture break. [C] Callis sat in on commentary at ringside coming out of the break and said he had a business conversation with Cassidy about taking things to the next level.

Cassidy threw light kicks that grew harder until the referee pulled away. Cassidy got around the referee and threw punches at Beretta. Cassidy removed his elbow pad and went for an Orange Punch, but Beretta countered into a half-and-half suplex. Beretta performed a piledriver and did not go for the pin. Beretta performed a second piledriver.

Beretta hit Cassidy with a running knee strike. Beretta removed the turnbuckle pad and was caught by the referee. Meanwhile, Cassidy removed another turnbuckle pad and then ran Beretta into it. Cassidy rolled up Beretta and got the three count.

Orange Cassidy defeated Trent Beretta in 13:20.

After the match, the referee raised the arm of Cassidy at ringside. Beretta hit Cassidy from behind and then worked him over with punches. Beretta pulled the ring steps out and then gave Cassidy a piledriver on top of the steps. The referee told Beretta it was over. Beretta catapulted Cassidy’s head into the ring frame.

Cassidy scrambled and grabbed a chair while Beretta picked up a tool box. Callis ran over and stood by Cassidy while telling another group of referees that came out to get Beretta out of there before he kills someone. Kris Statlander tried to talk Beretta down…

Powell’s POV: So what does it take to keep Superman Cassidy down? Cassidy got the win and then took a violent beatdown afterward, yet still got to his feet with a chair in hand. I like Cassidy, but that was just too much.

Footage aired from earlier in the day from inside an SUV driven by Nicholas Jackson, who was accompanied by Matthew Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry. The Elite members pulled into a parking spot that was reserved for Tony Khan…

A video package recapped The Elite attacking Kenny Omega on last week’s Dynamite…

A Jack Perry promo aired that was recorded last week. He said Kenny Omega isn’t as bad as he thinks he is. Perry said he hoped Omega had fun performing all of his old moves in his hometown for what would probably be the last time. Perry said Omega was not the hero they needed him to be. Perry said Omega was a coward like everyone else and now The Elite will change the world without him. Perry said everyone has to sacrifice and Omega just made his…

Powell’s POV: A well delivered promo. The Elite faction really needs someone who can be the lead man on the mic and perhaps it can be Perry.

Excalibur hyped Kenny Omega’s important announcement for after the break… [C]

Kenny Omega was shown sitting up in a hospital bed. He said he appreciated Matthew Jackson reminding him that the attack was just business. Omega say May 26 will mark the five-year anniversary of when it all started. Omega challenged The Elite to face Team AEW in Anarchy in the Arena. Omega spoke of FTR being on Team AEW and hinted that the other two wrestlers would reveal themselves to The Elite tonight…

Powell’s POV: Anarchy in the Arena matches are fun and all, but I’m surprised they didn’t go with a standard match first and build up to a big gimmick match.

Tony Schiavone stood on the stage and introduced Serena Deeb. She said losing to Toni Storm at Double Or Nothing is not an option for her. She said she returned to AEW after being on the shelf for 15 months. She said she suffered a series of three unprovoked seizures last year. She said doctors could not understand why it was happening. Deeb spoke of having a vision of becoming the AEW Women’s Champion during her downtime.

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm made her entrance in black and white and joined Deeb and Schiavone on the stage. Storm called Deeb a charity case and threw money at her. Deeb said she would fight for her life to become AEW Women’s Champion. Storm said she doesn’t give a single solitary shit about what Deeb has gone through. Storm and Deeb went face to face. Deeb turned to leave. Storm grabbed Deeb and tried to hit her, but Deeb blocked it and then knocked out Storm. Luther picked up Storm to carry her to the back…

Lexi Nair checked on Orange Cassidy in the trainer’s room. Rocky Romero entered the room. Romero told Cassidy that Tony Khan informed him that if he can beat Jay White later in the show, they and a partner of their choice would get a shot at the trios title. Romero mentioned Shibata and Trent Beretta as potential partners. Cassidy said no regarding Beretta and said they would figure it out…

2. Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron (w/Saraya). Both entrances were televised. Callis remained on commentary. May hit a seated Cameron with a dropkick. Cameron went to the apron where Saraya checked on her. When May walked over, Cameron clotheslined her over the top rope heading into a PIP break. [C]