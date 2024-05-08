Taz unable to appear at tonight’s AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW color commentator Taz announced via social media that he will not be able to appear at tonight’s AEW Dynamite event.
Unfortunately, I will not be at Dynamite tonight. Been getting some treatment on my knee & procedure on opposite knee this week. Flying/travel just not possible, I’ll be back next week. Tonight show will be awesome! Make sure you watch LIVE tonight! #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork @AEW
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 8, 2024
Powell’s POV: It will be interesting to see if AEW has a replacement for Taz or if they go with the two-man team of Excalibur and Tony Schiavone. Here’s wishing Taz the very best with these ongoing issues. Join me for my live review of Dynamite at 7CT/8ET.
