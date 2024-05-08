What's happening...

Taz unable to appear at tonight’s AEW Dynamite

May 8, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW color commentator Taz announced via social media that he will not be able to appear at tonight’s AEW Dynamite event.

Powell’s POV: It will be interesting to see if AEW has a replacement for Taz or if they go with the two-man team of Excalibur and Tony Schiavone. Here’s wishing Taz the very best with these ongoing issues. Join me for my live review of Dynamite at 7CT/8ET.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.