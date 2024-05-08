Taz unable to appear at tonight’s AEW Dynamite

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW color commentator Taz announced via social media that he will not be able to appear at tonight’s AEW Dynamite event.

Unfortunately, I will not be at Dynamite tonight. Been getting some treatment on my knee & procedure on opposite knee this week. Flying/travel just not possible, I’ll be back next week. Tonight show will be awesome! Make sure you watch LIVE tonight! #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork @AEW — taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 8, 2024

Powell’s POV: It will be interesting to see if AEW has a replacement for Taz or if they go with the two-man team of Excalibur and Tony Schiavone. Here’s wishing Taz the very best with these ongoing issues. Join me for my live review of Dynamite at 7CT/8ET.