WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches set for a live event (reports needed from Chattanooga and Macon)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The two remaining opening round matches on the Raw side of the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament brackets will be held on Sunday. Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio, and Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega are both advertised for Sunday’s WWE live event in Macon, Georgia at Macon Centreplex Coliseum.

Powell’s POV: One can only assume there will also be matches from the Smackdown side of the bracket held at this weekend’s live events. We are looking for reports from Saturday’s event in Chattanooga, Tennessee at McKenzie Arena, as well as Sunday’s show in Macon. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.