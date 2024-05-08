NXT TV rating: Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green for the NXT Women’s Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 659,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 564,000 viewership total.
Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.14 rating. A nice bounce back week for NXT after last week’s disappointing number. One year earlier, the May 9, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 601,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating.
