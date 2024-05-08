NXT TV rating: Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green for the NXT Women’s Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 659,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 564,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.14 rating. A nice bounce back week for NXT after last week’s disappointing number. One year earlier, the May 9, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 601,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating.