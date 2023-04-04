NXT live coverage, MLW Underground on Reelz, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, John Zandig, Chelsea Green, Joe Stecher, Russ Francis

What's happening...

April 4, 2023

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground airs on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show includes 1 Called Manders vs. Rickey Shane Page in a hardcore match. My review will be available after the show (depending on the availability of a screener), and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 56 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the NXT show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Zandig (John Corson) is 52.

-Chelsea Green is 32.

-The late Joe Stecher was born on April 4, 1893. He died at age 80 on March 29, 1974.

-Russ Francis is 69. Best known for his days in the NFL, Francis was the son of promoter Ed Francis, and worked the WrestleMania 2 battle royal along with matches for the AWA.

