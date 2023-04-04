NXT live coverage, MLW Underground on Reelz, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, John Zandig, Chelsea Green, Joe Stecher, Russ Francis

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground airs on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show includes 1 Called Manders vs. Rickey Shane Page in a hardcore match. My review will be available after the show (depending on the availability of a screener), and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 56 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the NXT show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-John Zandig (John Corson) is 52.

-Chelsea Green is 32.

-The late Joe Stecher was born on April 4, 1893. He died at age 80 on March 29, 1974.

-Russ Francis is 69. Best known for his days in the NFL, Francis was the son of promoter Ed Francis, and worked the WrestleMania 2 battle royal along with matches for the AWA.