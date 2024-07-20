Murphy’s Blog: TNA Slammiversary Predictions – Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin in a six-way elimination match for the TNA World Championship

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy

TNA’s annual Slammiversary pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec. I’m not a big fan of multi-person matches for the main event, but the action should be good, with a nice undercard to support it. I’ve been a fan of the product for the last several years. They’re not perfect, but I feel, the most part, they know who they are and generally stay in their lane. The result is a consistently solid weekly show that builds nicely toward their special events and pay-per-views. With that said, let’s run down the card!

Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin in a six-way elimination match for the TNA World Championship. As I mentioned, I like my championship matches to be one-on-one and not investing the time in a credible challenger has been one of the company’s ongoing challenges. Making it an elimination match helps a bit and there’s no doubt the action should be good. Moose has also been one of the company’s most consistent performers for the last several years. Despite being in a subpar faction, Moose has helped raise the value of the title. I see a Joe Hendry title run on the horizon and I think we get a tease of that here. I see Moose and Hendry as the final two, with Hendry taking the champion to the limit before losing. This will likely set up a one-on-one match for the title, possibly at Bound for Glory where Hendry will win the title. And don’t forget Hendry’s recent NXT involvement, which could play a factor down the road as well.

Don Predicts: Moose retains the TNA World Championship.

Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance for the Knockouts Championship. Let’s face it, if you’ve watched NXT and WWE, the former Dana Brooke hasn’t progressed in the ring as one would hope. That said, she’s done a good job repackaging herself in TNA and I’ve enjoyed the slow build to this match. Grace should be able to make up for any limitations Ash has in the ring and I think this may be the time to put Grace in chase mode while Ash gets a title reign.

Don Predicts: Ash By Elegance wins the Knockouts Championship.

Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. “ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the TNA Tag Team Titles. This should be a great match with the story being that Austin and Bey are back on the same page and ready to regain their titles. I don’t expect that happen, possibly with some help from “JDC” Johnny Dango Curtis. This will likely lead to the breakup of ABC during one of the next set of tapings.

Don Predicts: Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers retain the TNA Tag Team Titles.

Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey for the X Division Title. This should be the match of the night. If you’ve watched NXT UK, you’ve seen Trent Seven turn on guys that were supposed to be his friends. That’s a possibility here. One way or another, Ali finds a way to win.

Don Predicts: Mustafa Ali retains the X Division Title.

AJ Francis vs. PCO for the Digital Media Championship and the International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship. I can’t say this match or these titles do anything for me, but I appreciate the effort Francis has put in to repackage himself since being released by WWE. I wouldn’t be surprised to see PCO’s recent love interest, Steph De Lander, do a swerve here and cost PCO the match.

Don Predicts: AJ Francis retains the Digital Media Championship and the International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship.

“The Rascalz” Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz vs. “No Quarter Catch Crew” Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, and Myles Borne. I’ve enjoyed the TNA/NXT partnership. It has given talent the opportunity to become involved in stories on the other brand if they’re not being used on their current show. This should be a good match and I’m interested to see if Miguel and Wentz turn full-fledged babyfaces or if they convert Lee into a heel. I don’t think that happens with Lee tonight, but it’s something to watch out for down the road.

Don Predicts: “The Rascalz” Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz defeat “No Quarter Catch Crew” Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, and Myles Borne.

Mike Santana vs. Jake Something. This should be good, however I’d like to see Santana in more meaningful matches. They’ve teased a heel turn for something previously and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it manifest here.

Don Predicts: Mike Santana defeats Jake Something.

(Pre-Show) Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham. This octopus gimmick for Gresham hasn’t done much for me. It should be a decent match from an in-ring standpoint.

Don Predicts: Jonathan Gresham defeats Kushida.

(Pre-Show) Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat and Dani Luna for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. This match should be on the main show and I continue to hope Slamovich is elevated as a singles contender again. Similar to Bey and Austin, TNA has teased a Threat and Luna split and we likely see the continuation of that here.

Don Predicts: Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards retain the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

(Pre-Show) Tasha Steelz vs. Faby Apache vs. Gisele Shaw vs. and Xia Brookside in a four-way. It’s too bad that that this match doesn’t have anything tied to it, like a future title match or something. In any case, this will likely be the continuation of Gisele Shaw’s redemption story.

Don Predicts: Gisele Shaw defeats Tasha Steelz, Faby Apache and Xia Brookside.

