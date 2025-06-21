What's happening...

AEW All In Texas lineup: A new match added to the card for the July stadium show

June 21, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In Texas event that will be held Saturday, July 12, in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-AEW International Champion Kenny Omega vs. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for the new AEW Unified Championship

-A Casino Gauntlet Match

Powell’s POV: The Casino Gauntlet Match was announced during the closing moments on Saturday’s AEW Collision. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. The show will also be available via Triller.TV internationally. The start time is listed as 2CT/3ET. I will be covering the show live, and then Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.