ROH on HonorClub lineup: Three Proving Ground matches top tonight’s card

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Hyan in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Isla Dawn in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Mance Warner in a Proving Ground match

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver

-Lacey Layne vs. Queen Aminata

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on May 16, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET.