WWE Raw results (8/3): Powell’s live review of the Raw after SummerSlam

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,732)

Des Moines, Iowa, at Casey’s Center

Streamed live August 3, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show while a shot aired of the host city. Cole set up a video package of Roman Reigns beating Seth Rollins to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam Sunday. Cole labeled it an instant classic… Cole was joined on commentary by Corey Graves.

Roman Reigns was shown walking backstage. The usual crew member handed Reigns his title belt, and then he made his entrance. Reigns stopped and shook some hands, and then his pyro shot off behind him. Reigns walked to the ring while ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced him.