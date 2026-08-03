WWE Conference Call report (8/3): TKO executives discuss the 2026 second quarter earnings report

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO executives hosted a conference call on the company’s second quarter earnings report that was released on Monday, August 3, 2026, at TKOgrp.com. The following are the WWE-related highlights of the call. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-TKO Senior VP of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow read through the legalities.

-CEO Ari Emanuel, President and COO Mark Shapiro, and CFO Andrew Schleimer hosted the call. Emanuel opened with his prepared statements. He touted the UFC event at the White House and TKO’s involvement in the FIFA World Cup.

-Shapiro spoke more about the UFC event at the White House. He also said the numbers on Paramount+ show they made the right call in removing the pay-per-view paywall.

said it’s all systems go for WWE international shows. He said WrestleMania 42 drew over 142,000 fans. He touted sellout crowds for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Shapiro said the demand for WWE live events is insatiable. He said they have full autonomy over where they bring their events. He said they took SummerSlam to Minneapolis and spoke positively about the financial incentive package they received, and labeled SummerSlam weekend as extraordinary.

-Shapiro said he wanted to address “recent chatter” regarding WWE viewership. He said WWE content has finished in the top ten weekly for Netflix. He touted the viewership success of WWE PLE hours that were simulcast on ESPN and ESPN2. He also put over Smackdown’s standing in the Friday cable ratings.

-Shapiro also spoke about how live events will hold up well while other areas of entertainment will be affected by AI.

-Schleimer read through the quarterly earnings report. He noted at one point that they were continuing to keep an eye on events in the Middle East, with WWE and UFC events scheduled to be held in the region.

-They opened the phone lines.