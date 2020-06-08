WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show (live coverage)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title match.

-The Peep Show hosted Christian with guest Edge.

-New WWE Women’s Tag Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley appear.

-MVP hosts the VIP Lounge with guest Bobby Lashley discussing what happened to Drew McIntyre after last week’s Raw concluded.

-The latest on Rey Mysterio’s potential retirement.

-The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders compete in a decathlon.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be taped today in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and will serve as the brand’s go-home show for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. Join me for my live review of Raw every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Frank Zarrillo discussing his film "The Wrestler: A QT Marshall Story", which includes appearances by Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Gerald Brisco, Kevin Kelly, Steve Corino, and many more, the involvement of Marshall's wife and mother, and much more. Stick around after the interview for Powell's audio review of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite television show...

