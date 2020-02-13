AEW Dynamite preview: Steel cage match, AEW Tag Title match, battle royal, and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Wardlow in a steel cage match.

-Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb.

-Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Tag Team battle royal for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles at AEW Revolution.

Powell’s POV:. The storyline is that Cobb is a bounty hunter that Chris Jericho brought in to take out Moxley. AEW Dynamite will be held in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...

