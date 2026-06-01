06/01 PW Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 412): WWE Clash in Italy fallout with Jonny Fairplay and Sean Plichta

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame and Sean Plichta, who has a boring life (according to Sean). The gang discuss the WWE Clash in Italy event and answer listener questions. Our next big event post-show will be on Monday, June 29, after the WWE Night of Champions, AEW Forbidden Door, and TNA Slammiversary…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 412) with co-hosts Jonny Fairplay and Sean Plichta.

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