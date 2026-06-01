WWE Raw results (6/1): Powell’s live review of start of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,723)

Turin, Italy, at Inalpi Arena

Streamed live June 1, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary and then set up a WWE Clash in Italy recap video. Cole was joined on commentary by Corey Graves…

A black SUV pulled into the indoor parking area. Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso exited the vehicle. A crew member handed Reigns the World Heavyweight Championship belt. Reigns and the Usos made their entrance via the small entrance area that was also used for Clash in Italy. Pyro shot off while Reigns and the Usos stood in the entrance aisle holding up their index fingers.

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced Reigns and the Usos, who headed to the ring. The Italian fans sang and then chanted “OTC.” Reigns smiled and was about to speak, but then he put the mic down and looked to the crowd with a big grin. The fans sang Roman’s name. Reigns told the crowd to acknowledge him.

Reigns said there’s no day like Acknowledgement Day. The fans chanted “OTC” again. Jey questioned whether Jacob Fatu was. Jey said it was Fatu’s first day on the job, and he was already late. “Come on,” Jacob,” Jey said.

Jacob Fatu made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. Reigns told Fatu not to drag it out. “You know what time it is,” Reigns said. Jey said Fatu was moving too slowly. Fatu approached Jey and stared at him before knocking the microphone out of his hand. “Jacob, I’m over here,” Reigns told him.

Fatu stood in front of Reigns and said he knew the consequences of their match. Fatu spoke of losing in front of the world, including his children. Fatu spoke of his children seeing him take a loss and be a man of his word. “Last night, I lost to my Tribal Chief,” Fatu said. “But I didn’t lose to your punk ass, Jey.” Jey smiled.

Fatu said he would keep it one hundred. Fatu dropped to one knee and said, “I acknowledge you.” Fatu stuck his hand out. Reigns grabbed his hand and pulled Fatu to his feet. “You don’t understand this now, Jacob, but I love you,” Reigns said. Jimmy delivered the “we the ones” line. Reigns and the Usos put up their index fingers. Fatu stood behind Jimmy and raised his index finger. Reigns, the Usos, and Fatu left the ring. Reigns held up his title belt in the entrnace aisle while the Usos and Fatu held up their index fingers…

Cole and Graves spoke from their desk. Cole said Reigns once again insulated himself with family. Cole said Reigns has the dangerous Samoan Werewolf on a leash and can unleash him at any time. Cole announced that Saturday’s AAA show featuring Original El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano in a mask vs. mask match would be replayed on Netflix after Raw.

Powell’s POV: The live crowd loved the opening segment, but it turned out to be rather uneventful. For those who haven’t watched, the mask vs. mask match is definitely worth watching. Interestingly, Netflix is replaying it even though the show is available on YouTube. I wonder if this is a sign that AAA could end up on Netflix.

Cole hyped Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker for later in the show. Cole narrated backstage/arrival shots of Rollins, Breakker with Paul Heyman and Austin Theory, new Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca…

The Wade Barrett narrated King and Queen of the Ring video package aired… the brackets for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments were shown…

Intercontinental Champion Penta made his entrance for the first King of the Ring tournament match before a commercial break… [C] Carmelo Hayes was in the ring coming out of the break. Solo Sikoa made his entrance with Talla Tonga, and then Oba Femi’s entrance followed. Once in the ring, Oba fought off his opponents and then struck his pose…

1. Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa (w/Talla Tonga) vs. Carmelo Hayes in a four-way King of the Ring tournament match. Penta fought Hayes in the ring, while Oba and Solo fought on the floor. Oba and Talla had a brief staredown on the floor before Oba returned to the ring. Oba put Penta and Hayes down with a double chokeslam and then shook the ropes. [C]

Oba tried to spear Penta and Hayes, but they moved, and Oba went through the ropes and into the ring post. Solo and Talla ran Oba into the ring post twice and then dumped him into the timekeeper’s area. In the ring, Solo turned Hayes inside out with a clothesline. Penta superkicked Solo, who came right back with a clothesline. Hayes put Solo down, and then Penta hit Hayes with the Penta Driver, but Solo broke up the pin attempt that followed.

Oba stood up in the timekeeper’s area. “Oba femi has risen,” Cole said. Oba avoided a Talla punch and eventually dumped him onto the broadcast table. Back in the ring, Oba tossed Solo across the ring and then hit the Fall From Grace for the win…

Oba Femi defeated Solo Sikoa, Penta, and Carmelo Hayes in 9:00 in a four-way to advance in the King of the Ring tournament.

Oba grabbed a mic from the floor and then returned to the ring. Oba recalled Brock Lesnar asking if he could take an ass kicking and what he would do after taking seven F5s. “I’m standing, I’m winning, I took your best shot, and I’m still here,” Oba said. He added that he will be King of the Ring. Oba said it’s 1-1 between him and Lesnar, and then said he would see Lesnar “down the line”…

Powell’s POV: A bounce-back win for Oba following his loss to Brock Lesnar. I can’t see Oba taking a clean loss in the KOTR tournament, but there’s always a chance of outside interference costing him if he’s not winning KOTR. His promo was solid. The fans popped big for Oba and chanted his name repeatedly, so the loss to Lesnar didn’t hurt him in the eyes of this crowd. I don’t think this crowd is an aberration. It’s going to take more than one loss to Lesnar to cool off Oba.

A video package spotlighted the Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker feud… Graves hyped Rollins vs. Breakker as the show’s main event… New Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca was shown walking backstage while Cole said she would appear after a break… [C]

Cathy Kelley stood in the ring and introduced Sol Ruca, who slapped hands on her way to the ring. Cole said Becky Lynch took to social media to blame everything from referee Jessika Carr to Ruca’s shoes for her loss at Clash in Italy. A “you deserve it” chant broke out once Ruca was in the ring.