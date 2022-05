CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Cesar Duran for the MLW Heavyweight Championship, Microman, Aerostar, and El Dragon vs. Arez, TJP, and Mini Abismo Negro, and Davey Richards vs. Danny “Limelight” Rivera, and more (12:50)…

Click here for the May 27 MLW Fusion audio review.

