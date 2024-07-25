AEW/ROH media call report: Tony Khan speaks with the pro wrestling media ahead of Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wresting media on Thursday, July 25, 2024 to promote Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-The first caller asked if ROH would explore holding residencies for future tapings. Khan said it was an interesting question and he touted what they are doing in Arlington, Texas.

-I asked Tony about the use of chair shots to the head in pro wrestling, including in last night’s Blood & Guts match, and whether something is being done to the chairs that makes him feel comfortable allowing it. Khan said he didn’t want to get into the mechanics of pro wrestling and how they do things. Khan said he wants there to be some mystery when it comes to how things are done. He indicated that everyone came out of the Blood & Guts match relatively healthy. He also said that things aren’t always done the same way they were done 25 years ago.

-Khan was asked about his relationship with Kevin Von Erich. He spoke favorably about working with Kevin, Ross, and Marshall.

-Stephanie Chase asked whether ROH is part of the negotiations for AEW’s media rights. Khan said ROH has come up during his discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery. He was enthusiastic about his conversation with WBD, which he said are happening “right now.” Khan said it’s an active conversation and ROH is a part of the bigger AEW discussions that they are having.

-Khan was asked whether there will be additional matches announced for ROH Death Before Dishonor and the pre-show and why they haven’t been announced yet if there will be. Khan said they have six matches announced so far and ran through the lineup. He added that they have endured some injuries, including Jay White and Dalton Castle, which changed the card. Khan sang the praises of Castle. Khan said other companies wouldn’t catch slack if they only advertised six matches for a show. He said he feels like he’d be criticized by some people if he simply sneezed. Khan said he would be adding more to the lineup. Khan said he also had to look at who would be banged up and who could wrestle after they held the Royal Rampage match.

-Khan was asked about Mark Briscoe’s reign as ROH Champion. Khan sang the praises of Mark and said he’s been a great ROH Champion, tag team champion, and being part of ROH since the first show. Khan noted that Mark was at the first ROH show, but he was too young to wrestle on that show. Khan said he loves working with Mark and is very excited about his match with Roderick Strong at Death Before Dishonor.

-The next caller asked about Khan’s list of favorite ROH matches since he bought the company with the caveat being that he couldn’t list the FTR vs. Briscoes matches in all three slots. Khan said those matches would be at the top of his list. He said Athena has had “so many great matches.” He said that Athena’s pay-per-view match with Willow Nightingale was fantastic and he said they also had a great match on the weekly streaming show. Khan also praised The Kingdom vs. Top Flight matches. He said there are so many matches to choose from, but those are some of his favorites. Khan added Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli even though it was on Dynamite, then mentioned Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston.