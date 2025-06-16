WWE Raw results (6/16): Powell’s live review of Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a QOTR match, Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso in a KOTR match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,673)

Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Resch Center

Streamed live June 16, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] A shot aired of Lambeau Field and then outside the host venue. Michael Cole narrated backstage/arrival shots of new World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jey Uso. Cole was joined on commentary by Corey Graves, who was filling in for Pat McAfee…

Liv Morgan made her entrance with Dominik Mysterio while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. “Welcome to Monday Night Morgan,” Morgan said before introducing Dom as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. Dom said it wasn’t about him, it was all about Morgan.

Morgan said she was there to talk about respect. She said everyone needed to be reminded that it’s her division. She said Nikki Bella had to learn the hard way. Morgan said Nikki was at home, beat up, watching her on television. Morgan mocked Iyo Sky for stating that Bella paved the way. Morgan said she paved her own way and then boasted that she is the first and only four-time women’s tag team champion. Morgan said she wasn’t asking for respect, she was demanding it.

Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky made her entrance. Once in the ring, Sky said Morgan disrespected Nikki and her. Sky said she was right there if Morgan wanted to fight her. Morgan said she wants to fight Sky, but only for her championship. Sky said Morgan has to earn a title shot and can’t just steal a title like Dom did.

Dom took offense and was booed loudly when he spoke. He said Sky should make it easy for Morgan and give her what she wants, just like he does every day. Sky asked Morgan if she wanted her title belt. When Morgan said yes, Sky tossed the belt to her and then dropkicked her. When Dom checked on Morgan, Sky kicked him in the head. The heels exited the ring while Sky stood tall in the ring…

The broadcast team hyped the King and Queen of the Ring matches that would be held during the show. Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: It was nice to see some fresh faces taking part in a Raw opening segment, but I’m not really sure what it accomplished.

Raquel Rodriguez was stretching out backstage. Liv Morgan showed up and told her to win the match, and then they would take care of Sky and Kairi Sane. Rodriguez made her entrance. Ivy Nile was already in the ring. The lights went out, and then Asuka made her entrance to a nice pop…

1. Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a four-way Queen of the Ring match. Cole said Asuka had been out of action for 13 months. Asuka and Vaquer worked together to put down Nile and Rodriguez before having an even exchange. Nile tried to roll up Rodriguez, who grabbed Nile by the head with one hand before shoving her away. Rodriguez picked up Asuka in powerbomb position and threw her at Nile and Rodriguez. [C]

Nile caught Asuka in an inside cradle for a two count. Nile followed up with a suplex and got another near fall. Nile stood over Asuka and jawed at her heading into another break. [C] Rodriguez had Vaquer and Nile on her shoulders when Asuka hit them with a missile dropkick.

Asuka drilled Nile with a knee strike and had her pinned until Vaquer broke it up. Asuka and Vaquer squared off again. Vaquer grabbed Asuka’s hair and headbutted her a few times. Vaquer dropkicked Asuka. Cole pointed out that Vaquer was favoring her right knee.

Rodriguez put Vaquer down with a big boot. A “this is awesome” chant broke out as Rodriguez hit her Tejana Bomb finisher on Vaquer. Rodriguez went for the pin.

Rhea Ripley showed up and pulled Rodriguez out of the ring. Ripley worked over Rodriguez and then hit her with a Riptide on the floor. Ripley tossed Rodriguez back inside the ring. Asuka hit Rodriguez with a hip attack and then pinned her…

Asuka defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, and Stephanie Vaquer in a four-way in 15:50 to advance to the Queen of the Ring semifinals.

Cathy Kelley entered the ring and interviewed Asuka, who said the fire didn’t die. Asuka said she’s still alive and will win the QOTR tournament…

Cole hyped Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka in a QOTR semifinal match for Friday’s Smackdown…

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match with Asuka making her long-awaited return, and having a couple of dream matchup exchanges with Vaquer. As down as I am on all of the interference in the Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifiers and now in the four-way King and Queen of the Ring matches, it was logical for Ripley to return the favor by costing Rodriguez the match.

A video package recapped Gunther defeating Jey Uso to regain the World Heavyweight Championship on last week’s Raw… A smirking Gunther was shown walking backstage with the title belt around his waist… [C]

Cole hyped the SummerSlam Kickoff event for the Fanatics Fest event in New York at Javits Center. The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terrance Crawford press conference will be held at the same event on Sunday at 12:30CT/1:30ET…

Raquel Rodriguez had an ice pack on her neck in the Judgment Day clubhouse, where Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Roxanne Perez were hanging out. Liv Morgan showed up and wanted to talk with Rodriguez about strategy. Rodriguez said she was not medically cleared. Morgan got upset, said she’d handle it herself, and stormed out of the room.

McDonagh asked Dom why he had to wrestle AJ Styles when he and Balor were supposed to go after the tag titles. Dom talked about how Styles had been breathing down his neck. Dom told McDonagh to take care of Styles and then he could go back to chasing the tag titles next week.

Balor told McDonagh that he would be at ringside. Dom said Balor had his chance to beat Styles a couple weeks ago, so he should hold down the fort. Balor looked pissed, but then agreed before suggesting that Dom beat at ringside for McDonagh. Dom agreed and headed out with McDonagh.

Balor told Rodriguez that he thinks she’s doing great regardless of what Morgan told her. Rodriguez thanked him. Balor told Perez that he knew Morgan said she wanted to handle things herself, but he had an idea. Balor and Perez left the room while Rodriguez looked concerned…

New World Heavyweight Champion Gunther made his entrance and soaked up the boos before starting his in-ring promo. Gunther said he was man enough to admit that Jey Uso was the better man at WrestleMania. Gunther said it was only for one night, because Gunther is untouchable every other night.

Gunther said he’s heard all the rumors and chatter about what’s next for him. Some “Goldberg” chants started. Gunther said no because “that guy” learned his lesson. Gunther addressed Seth Rollins holding the Money in the Bank contract, and said, “I’m right here.”

Goldberg made his entrance to a strong reaction and Goldberg chants. “Thank you,” Goldberg said once he was in the ring. Goldberg told Gunther not to be concerned because this was his night after winning the championship. Goldberg said he had one more thing to talk about before he left.

Goldberg recalled Gunther starting something with him and his family in Atlanta. Goldberg said he would make sure he finished it in Atlanta. Goldberg told Gunther that he’s his on Saturday, July 12, “because you’re next.” Gunther looked upset and exited the ring. Cole emphasized that the match would take place three weeks from Saturday on Saturday Night’s Main Event…

Powell’s POV: A pretty basic segment. Goldberg was well received by the live crowd. There was no mention of this being a retirement match. Perhaps the idea is that Goldberg will put his career on the line for a shot at the title? And, yes, the Gunther vs. Goldberg match will be taking place the same night a the AEW All In Texas show. AEW presumably moved their show to Saturday afternoon to avoid SNME, but then WWE countered by booking the NXT Great American Bash show for the same afternoon. Oh, and Evolution will be held the next night. Good lord.

Cole hyped AJ Styles vs. JD McDonagh heading into a break… [C]

[Hour Two] Highlights aired of the Gunther and Goldberg segment… Graves announced that Gunther vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship was official for the July 12 Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena. Cole hyped Evolution for July 13 in the same venue…

Powell’s POV: So much for the idea of this being a title vs. career match. They just gave Goldberg the title match even though his last match was in 2022, and his last win was in October 2021. I guess Goldberg is on the John Cena plan.

AJ Styles made his entrance while his opponent was already inside the ring…

2. AJ Styles vs. JD McDonagh (w/Dominik Mysterio). Styles applied the Calf Crusher. Dom tried to push the rope toward McDonagh, but the referee caught him. McDonagh was still able to reach the bottom rope. Styles went to ringside and chased Dom into the timekeepers’ area. McDonagh dove over the barricade onto Styles. [C]

McDonagh executed a brainbuster and then covered Styles for a near fall. McDonagh set up for a superplex, but Styles fought back and knocked him off the ropes. Dom climbed on the apron just long enough to distract Styles. McDonagh tried to take advantage of the distraction, but Styles hit him with a Styles Clash and scored the pin.

AJ Styles beat JD McDonagh in 10:35.

After the match, Dom tried to hit Styles with the Intercontinental Title belt, but Styles avoided it. Styles put Dom down and went to the ropes for a move, but Finn Balor came out and pulled Dom out of the ring. Styles picked up the title belt. Dom, Balor, and McDonagh entered the ring, but Styles rolled out of the ring with the title belt…

Powell’s POV: The broadcast team didn’t focus on Styles leaving with the title belt. I don’t know if it was an oversight or if that means Dom will get his belt back.

Sheamus was warming up backstage when he was approached by Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa. Sheamus asked about his buddy Otis. Dupri said Otis was doing well and would return soon. They shifted the focus to Rusev. Tozawa got fired up and told Sheamus to kick Rusev’s ass…

Bayley was shown walking backstage. She passed the latest Grayson Waller and Austin Theory argument, only this time with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods standing by… [C] Green Bay Packers’ player Evan Williams was shown in the crowd with a replica title belt over his shoulder…

Bayley made her entrance for an in-ring promo. After playing with the crowd for a bit, Bayley brought up the old saying that you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. Bayley said that’s not an issue when she’s in the ring. She said it’s what she was born to do and what she puts her heart and soul into.

Bayley said she was robbed of a WrestleMania match. Bayley said she doesn’t put her body on the line just for one night. She said she doesn’t do it for the big moment or for the championship or only for WrestleMania. I do it for nights like tonight and for people like you,” Bayley said. The crowd responded by chanting her name loudly. Bayley called out Becky Lynch.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch made her entrance dressed in Chicago Bears attire.

Powell’s POV: A tip of the cap to the fan in the crowd who proudly showed off his Vikings’ No. 69 jersey. Nice.

Lynch said she’d rather have her legacy than a bunch of fake friends. Bayley spoke about the people. Lynch said she used to fight for the people. She said the people stopped caring about her and Bayley. Lynch said the people didn’t give a damn when she replaced Bayley at WrestleMania.

Bayley said Lynch took her out so that she could be a surprise at WrestleMania because she didn’t know how the fans would react to her. Bayley asked Lynch if she even remembers what it’s like to fight for opportunities. Bayley asked Lynch if her head is so far up her own ass that she doesn’t remember.

Lynch said she doesn’t remember, then asked Bayley if she remembers what gold feels like. Bayley told Lynch to remind her what it feels like. Lynch said if Bayley wanted a match she could have one, but not in Green Bay and not for her title. Lynch told Bayley that she would see her in Columbus (next week’s Raw). Lynch slapped Bayley, who responded by dropping Lynch with a forearm…

Jey Uso was interviewed by Cathy Kelley in the backstage area and addressed losing the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey said he beat Gunther at WrestleMania and gained his respect. Jey said Gunther beat him and has his respect. He said it’s 1-1 between them as far as he’s concerned. Jey said Gunther could look past Seth Rollins and Goldberg, but they will eventually run it back, even if that meant he had to win the King of the Ring tournament…

Kairi Sane made her entrance… [C] Cole hyped the SummerSlam Kickoff for Saturday and said it would be available via WWE’s social media pages. The boxing press conference will be on YouTube…

Backstage, AJ Styles gave the Intercontinental Title belt back to Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis, who said he’d make sure it got back to Dominik Mysterio. Aldis said Styles would have a chance to get the belt back permanently because he will challenge Dom for the title at Night of Champions.

Bayley showed up after Styles left. Aldis said Bayley is owed a title match because Lynch stole her spot at WrestleMania. Aldis said Bayley will get a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Title next week.

Lyra Valkyria approached Bayley, who awkwardly told her that she’s just trying to do what’s best for her. Bayley apologized for not responding to her text messages because it was a rough couple of months. Valkyria said she understood. She added that if Bayley wins the title, then she’ll face her for it because she’s also doing what’s best for herself…

3. Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane. Morgan’s entrance was not televised. Sane took Morgan down. Morgan rolled to ringside and held her arm. They replayed the spot while Cole said a doctor was tending to Morgan. [C]

Kairi Sane beat Liv Morgan via referee stoppage.

Footage aired of Morgan being escorted away from ringside while holding her elbow. The broadcast team replayed the footage of the takedown. Graves said Sane was given the win…

Powell’s POV: A flukey injury that occurred when Morgan put her hand down on the mat brace to her fall during the takedown. Here’s wishing her the best.

A video package recapped the John Cena and CM Punk segment from Friday’s Smackdown… The broadcast team hyped WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth for Friday’s Smackdown…

Cole announced that Liv Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Sami Zayn about being in the King of the Ring semifinals. Zayn talked about how the opportunity to win the world championship felt different this time.

Karrion Kross said Zayn would lose to Randy Orton on Smackdown. Kross said Orton would go on to win his 16th championship while Zayn would remain at zero world championship reigns. Zayn called Kross a coward who talks a big game backstage. Kross seethed as Zayn told him that he was finished listening to him talk. Zayn said KOTR is his priority, but the second that’s done, he will go to Adam Pearce, and then he and Kross will have their match. “It’s about time,” Kross said before walking away…

Jey Uso was shown in the concourse, and then he made his entrance through the crowd… [C] Cole hyped podcasts and post shows, and touted that this was the 19th edition of Raw held in Green Bay…

The following matches were listed for next week’s Raw: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match, and Cody Rhodes faces the winner of the next match in a King of the Ring semifinal match…

[Hour Three] Rusev made his entrance for the four-way. Sheamus was out next. Bronson Reed came out and was accompanied by Paul Heyman, who held the Money in the Bank briefcase…

4. Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed (w/Paul Heyman) in a four-way King of the Ring match. Graves said this match had more beef than a Brazilian steakhouse. Reed and Rusev fought to the floor. Rusev ran Reed into the ring steps. Jey, who had his ribs wrapped, hit Rusev with a suicide dive. [C]

Sheamus was dumped over the barricade, but he remained there while hitting Reed with Ten Beats twice. Jey superkicked Sheamus as he climbed over the barricade and then avoided a charging Reed, who crashed into the barricade. Jey charged Rusev, who put him down on the floor. Back inside the ring, Reed caught Jey jumping from the middle rope and then powerslammed him. [C]

Sheamus performed an Irish Curse backbreaker on Jey. Sheamus hoisted up Reed in the middle of the ring and hit him with White Noise, which led to a near fall. Rusev grabbed Sheamus and uranage slammed him onto Reed. Jey superkicked all three opponents.

Rusev blocked a superkick and then dropped Jey with a kick of his own. Rusev put Jey in The Accolade and had to reapply the hold a couple of times. Sheamus drilled Rusev and Reed with knee strikes. Rusev kicked Sheamus, who dropped him with another knee strike. Sheamus went for the pin, but Reed broke it up. Reed hit Sheamus with a Tsunami, but Jey broke up the pin.

Jey speared Reed and then went up top. Fans booed, and then Bron Breakker showed up and tossed Jey off the top rope and into the ring. Sami Zayn arrived and fought Breakker at ringside. Zayn ran Breakker into the ring post. Zayn set up for a Helluva Kick, but Breakker caught him and press slammed him over the broadcast table.

Penta showed up and hit Breakker with a flip dive. In the ring, Reed hit Jey with a Death Valley Driver. Reed went up top for another Tsunami, but LA Knight showed up and pushed him off the ropes and into the ring. Jey speared Reed and then hit an Uso Splash onto Reed’s back. Jey went up top and hit Reed with another Uso Splash and then pinned him…

Jey Uso defeated Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and Rusev in a four-way in 17:25 to advance to the King of the Ring semifinals.

Seth Rollins’ entrance music played. Rollins stormed to the ring dressed in a suit while the fans chanted his music. Rollins removed his jacket and rolled up the sleeves on his shirt, then entered the ring, where Jey was still down on the mat.

Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme played, and he rushed to the ring and went face-to-face with Rollins. The crowd sang Cody’s song after it stopped playing as Cody and Rollins had a tense staredown. Rollins exited the ring and was booed by the fans. The fans sang Cody’s name while he looked down at Rollins, Reed, Breakker, and Heyman before they made their exit.

Cody turned and looked at Jey, who sold his ribs. A graphic listed Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes in a KOTR semifinal match on next week’s Raw. Cody offered his hand, which Jey accepted, as the executive producer credits were shown. Cody raised Jey’s hand to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A fun main event. It turned out to be a bounce-back win for Jey, but it didn’t feel like a slam dunk that it would happen given that he had the out of the injured ribs. I suspect that storyline injury will play a big part in next week’s match with Cody. I’m not big on all of the outside interference during WWE television matches lately, but this was a pretty loaded sequence with a lot of star power.

Overall, this was an enjoyable episode with some good ring work and newsworthy developments regarding everything from Raw and Smackdown, Night of Champions, and Saturday Night’s Main Event. I will have more to say about Raw during my weekly same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), who are already listening to my Q&A Show from earlier today. Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.