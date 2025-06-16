WWE Smackdown rating for King and Queen of the Ring four-way matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.401 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down a tick compared to the previous episode’s 1.424 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.42 rating. Smackdown ran opposite an NBA Finals game that delivered 9.405 million viewers for ABC. One year earlier, the June 14, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.959 million viewers and a 0.52 rating for the Clash at the Castle go-home show.