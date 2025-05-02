WWE Raw preview: The updated card for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman deliver a message to the WWE Universe

-Penta vs. JD McDonagh

-Rusev vs. Otis

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center.