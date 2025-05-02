WWE Smackdown preview: The Backlash go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion John Cena appears

-Damian Priest and LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

-Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center.