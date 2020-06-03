WWE Backstage on FS1 viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage produced 121,000 viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down slightly from the 125,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: The four-hour replay of WrestleMania 31 on FS1 did not crack the top 150 cable ratings on Tuesday. WWE Backstage finished 143rd in the 18-49 demographic.



