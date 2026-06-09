NXT TV results (6/9): Moore’s review of Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title, Naraku vs. Mason Rook for a shot at the NXT Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live June 9, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] A Great American Bash hype package aired to introduce this week’s NXT show, noting that the matches on this week’s show will set the table for Great American Bash…

Split Screen arrival shots were shown of Naraku and Mason Rook, Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan, and Tatum Paxley and Zaria. Vic noted Tatum Paxley vs. Zaria will be the main event of this week’s show (Possible title change?)…

Nathan Frazer and Axiom made their entrance to their lame buttrock entrance theme. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno then made their entrance Meta-Four style…

1. “Fraxiom” Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno. Axiom and Dar started the match. Dark landed a shoulder tackle and yanked Axiom out of the air with an Ankle Lock. Axiom reversed a Jackknife into a pin attempt. Dar got a backslide two count. Axiom came back with a dropkick. Romeo tagged in. Vic noted that Romeo and Axiom grew up in the same town. Before they could lock up, Frazer tagged himself in, which Axiom didn’t like.

Both men traded counters, but Frazer was intimidated by Moreno backing him down. Dar tagged in and went for a sleeper. Frazer escaped and gave Dar a chop. Dar ducked a leg lariat. Dar worked on Frazer with Muay Thai footsies for a two count. Frazer hit Dar with his signature twisting Enzuigiri. Axiom tagged in and hit Moreno with an assisted dropkick. Dar blocked a tope from Axiom with a Gamengiri.

Dar and Moreno dumped their opponents to ringside. Moreno hit Fraxiom with a springboard dive to ringside. Dar hit Fraxiom with a Triangle Moonsault.[c]

Back from break, Dar caught Frazer out of the air with a uppercut. Moreno and Axiom tagged in. Moreno hit Axiom with a flurry of strikes. Moreno hit Axiom with a clotehsline. Moreno hit Frazer with a German Suplex. Moreno hit Axiom with a Missile Dropkick for a nearfall. Dar tagged in and put Axiom into a Juji Gatame. Frazer broke it up with a Frog Splash. Fraxiom hit both of their opponents with two consecutive stereo Suicide Dives.

Axiom hit Dar with a high low dropkick. Dark kicked out. A “this is awesome” Axiom and Dar traded rollup variations. Dar reversed the Golden Ratio into an Ankle Lock. Moreno put Frazer in an Ankle Lock to prevent the breakup. Fraxiom both escaped. Frazer hit Moreno with a Superplex. Moreno got a small pckage for a good nearfall. Axiom accidentally hit Frazer with a superkick. Moreno dumped Axiom to ringside.

Dar and Moreno hit Frazer with a double slam for a nearfall. Vic noted that the referee took additional time to get in position. Dar took a dive and ate a double superkick from Fraxiom. Fraxiom hit Romeo in the ring with a Golden Ratio and Phoenix Splash. Axiom picked up the win on Moreno.

Fraxiom defeated Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar via pinfall in 13:17.

Both teams shared a respectful handshake. Frazer told Dar that he and Axiom aren’t tag guys, but became a great tag team. Frazer said Dar just found his new tag partner. Dar and Moreno hugged after the match…

Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair were chatting backstage. Wren said she’s about to ask Robert Stone to start a new women’s speed tournament so she can defend her title. Grey said she shouldn’t due to being injured. Lola Vice approached Grey to apologize for the accidental strike last week. Grey said this is the 2nd accidental strike Vice gave her. Grey said she’ll take care of Vice once she takes care of Kelani…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Shut up Wren! The match that took place before your segment was evidence to why there shouldn’t be Speed matches on the show. I kid, I kid, but seriously, why are those toy blets still around? All four guys two weeks ago were relegated to 3 minute rushed and pointless segments, while this week they put on a banger of a match. Onto that match, it was awesome. With the post match segment, it looks like Dar and Moreno are a tag team now, which should be fun. Romeo Moreno continues to make a strong impression week to week with stellar in-ring work. This week he stood out even more because he was a giant amongst cruiserweights, being the largest man of the four.

Sarah Schreiber introduced the Tristan Angels vs. Shiloh Hill Mr. NXT Pageant. Sarah said the contestants will be judged by attire, talent, and public speaking. A QR code aired on the screen for fans to vote. Sarah walked over to Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke, Kit Wilson, and comedian Matt Matthews, where she introduced them as the judges.

Tristan Angels showed off a white suit, t-shirt, and UK speedo. This dropped Rourke’s jaw. Hill had a three piece suit, tank top, and pool snorkel set of attires. Matt said he likes Tristan from the neck down, while Hill is a whole man who gave him a ball. Wilson said Hill was T for tacky, while he loved Angels. Rourke said that Hill was okay, but he begrudgingly has to give the point to Angels…

John’s Thoughts: You guys are wrong if you’re not rooting for Mr. England over that dork Shiloh Hill! (Hey, I think Hill will be a future world champion, if they stop writing him to be a DORK!).

Mason Rook made his entrance. Vic reminded viewers of John Cena endorsing Rook. The artist formerly known as Evil, Naraku, made his entrance…

2. Naraku vs. Mason Rook. Naraku dominated the early collar and elbow. Both men had a stalemate trading shoulder tackles. Rook took down Naraku wiht a running shoulder tackle. Tony D’Angelo was watching the match on a monitor. Rook hit Naraku with a slam and running Senton for a two count. Naraku hit Rook with clotheslines in the corner. Naraku hit an ugly, but effective World’s Strongest Slam on the big man Rook.[c]

Back from break, both men were on the top rope. Rook hit Naraku with an impressive Super Power Slam for a nearfall. Rook caught a running Naraku with a impressive Blue Thunder Bomb for a good nearfall. Naraku came back with an impressive Fireman Carry into a Power Bomb. Naraku hit Rook with a clothesline and Fisherman Suplex for a nearfall. After trading counters, Naraku put Rook in a Sleeper.

Rook teased passing out, but recovered and hit Naraku with a Backpack Cannonball. Kam Hendrix ran out for the distraction. Naraku rolled up Rook for the nearfall. Rook knocked Kam off the apron. The distraction allowed Naraku to hit Rook with a STO for the victory.

Naraku defeated Mason Rook via pinfall in 9:42.

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights were arguing backstage. Heights dared Borne to give him a title match at Great American Bash. Vanity Project pulled up. Jackson Drake said that he doesn’t like that Borne is giving out title shots to his friends. Tavion said he doesn’t take handouts, he hands ass whoopin’s. Heights challenged Drake to a number one contender’s match for Borne’s title. Drake accepted. Borne wished Heights luck, which Heights didn’t accept…

Wren Sinclair was wishing Kendal Grey luck backstage heading into break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: You could see the interference coming from a mile away given how they are trying to introduce both Rook and Naraku into NXT’s main event and both guys just showed up recently. I’ll forgive it here as they have the hard task of trying to get everyone over, and I like that Kam Hendrix is growing on me as the cocky athlete. The match was a good kind of ugly on Naraku’s end, in that he did struggle to get up the big man, but that made it more meaningful when he finally was able to get off some slams. Rook is making his own strong first impression with his agility and size combo.

A intro video aired for Tate Wilder. Wilder talked about how he grew up with five brothers and is a thrill seaker. He talked about how he did bull riding, dirtbiking, cliff jumping, and whatever it takes to seek a thrill. He said everyone sees him as crazy. He said it’s balls to the wall every time in NXT. He said NXT is full of athletes and monsters, and he’s one daredevil on a cliff seeing if he can fly…

John’s Thoughts: Good promo vid to finally give Tate a proper introduction. He came off well as a good ol’ country boy and adrenaline junkie. I’m actually curious to see where his development leads him as his whole character has led to failure so far in NXT, with him shooting himself in the foot for the thrill.

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan. Jordan tried to jump Grey before the bell, but she saw it coming. Grey took down Kelani into an armbar. Kelani got a two count after a crossbody. Grey swatted Kelani out of the air and hit her with a slam for a two count. Kelani stomped on Grey in the corner. Grey slipped out of the corner, but Kelani stomped on Kendal when she tried to slide under her. Kelani punched Kendal in the lower back.

Kendal hit Kelani with a high kick and did a Handstand into a huracanrana. Jordan shoved Grey away. Kelani hit Grey with a jawbreaker on the top rope. Kelani then hit Grey with a baseball slide into a neckbreaker.[c]