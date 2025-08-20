NXT Heatwave lineup: The card for Sunday’s next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Heatwave premium live event that will be held on Sunday in Lowell, Massachusetts at Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

-Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash By Elegance in a Triple Threat for the Knockouts Championship

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. two members of Darkstate (Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James) for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Blake Monroe vs. Jordynne Grace

-Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Chelsea Green and Ethan Page vs. Tyra Mae Steele and Tavion Heights in a mixed tag match

Powell’s POV: Evans defeated Trick Williams on Tuesday’s NXT television show to earn the title shot. NXT Heatwave streams live at 6CT/7ET on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally. A same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).