AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, AEW Collision taping, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Gunther, Tori, Byron Saxton, Mikey Nicholls, Aalyah Mysterio

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be taped today in Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro. The show includes the final push for Sunday’s Forbidden Door event. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and the taping for Thursday’s AEW Collision in Glasgow. If you are attending and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show includes Kylie Rae vs. Chantel Monroe.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a C+ grade, and I gave the show a B- grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tori (Terri Poch) is 61.

-Byron Saxton (Bryan Kelly) is 42.

-Mikey Nicholls is 40.

-Gunther (Walter Hahn) is 38.

-Aalyah Mysterio (Aalyah Gutierrez) is 24.