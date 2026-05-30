What's happening...

NXT TV rating: How did the show headlined by Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame for the NXT Women’s Championship hold up against playoff competition?

May 30, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 544,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 517,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.08 rating. The show ran against NBA and NHL playoff competition. One year earlier, the May 27, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 650,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom May 30, 2026 @ 9:23 am

    Viewership was up actually right?

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.