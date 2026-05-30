NXT TV rating: How did the show headlined by Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame for the NXT Women’s Championship hold up against playoff competition?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 544,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 517,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.08 rating. The show ran against NBA and NHL playoff competition. One year earlier, the May 27, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 650,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.