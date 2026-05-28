Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Brian Cage vs. KJ Orso, Mance Warner vs. Jamesen Shook for the IWTV Title, Jesse Funaki vs. Erick Stevens for the New Texas Pro Lonestar Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eleven matches from across five different recent indy shows.

Arizona Wrestling Federation in Phoenix, Arizona, at Bull Shooters on May 23, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This is just a single match in the video file, not the entire show. It is a FAN camera from the second row, so it doesn’t move around the ring, and it means no commentary, either. The ring was really well-lit, and it appears the crowd was 150. (This camera might have been on a tripod because it wasn’t shaky at all — it felt like a regular hard cam that was just really close to the ring.)

Veronica Haven vs. Brittnie Brooks for the AWF Women’s Title. WWE ID prospect Haven was formerly known as Fallyn Grey; they have been instructed to use their ID names going forward. Even before Veronica was signed, I compared her to former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Eliza Dushku. Brooks came out first, wearing ‘heel black’ instead of ‘babyface pink,’ and cut a heel promo, and she was heavily booed. Haven wore her black-and-silver fallen angel wings. (WWE has NOT captured her awesomeness yet in her Evolve matches and appearances.) Haven posed in the corner, Brooks attacked her from behind! The ref called for the bell at 00:19 and we’re officially underway!

Haven hit a Thesz Press and repeatedly punched her. These two have competed numerous times (and even more in training!) so they know each other well. Haven hit a shoulder tackle. They traded reversals on the mat. Haven hit an X-Factor at 2:00, and Brooks rolled to the floor. Haven kicked Brooks off the apron, then hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron, then a crossbody block to the floor, drawing a “Holy shit!” chant. Haven got a nearfall in the ring. Haven tried a springboard move, but Brooks caught her with a knee lift to the jaw at 3:30! Brooks took control, and she was booed.

Brooks shouted at the female ref, then she yanked Haven to the mat by her hair. Haven hit a top-rope crossbody block at 7:30, and they were both down. Haven hit some clotheslines and a Sling Blade clothesline, then a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Veronica hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 9:00. Brooks hit a European Uppercut. Haven hit a superkick, but Brooks hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Brooks hit a powerbomb out of the corner, then an Angle Slam for a nearfall at 11::00

Haven made the “Suck It” hand gesture and shouted it, then hit a second-rope Lungblower to the chest. Haven hit a Frankensteiner, then a Code Red for a nearfall at 12:30! Brooks set up for the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane), but Haven blocked it and hit a swinging faceplant for the pin! Good action; their familiarity with each other really comes through. The quality of the production here (the lighting and the camera work) topped my expectations going in.

Veronica Haven defeated Brittnie Brooks to retain the AWF Women’s Title at 13:17/official time of 12:58.

Warrior Wrestling “Hallowed Ground” in South Bend, Indiana, at Century Center on May 15, 2026 (free on YouTube)

Like the above match, this is just a single file, not the full show. In the past year, Warrior Wrestling has NOT released full shows, but just a handful of matches from each show. They do NOT have any commentary. This room is dark, but I have no problem seeing the action in the ring. We have just one ringside camera. Warrior Wrestling has used this attractive venue before; it’s an auditorium with fans in risers on three sides of the ring.

KJ Orso vs. Brian Cage. KJ attacked from behind before the bell. He hit some blows to the back. Cage got up and easily tossed the smaller Orso across the ring. Cage hit a series of chops, and Orso begged off. They rolled to the floor, and Cage hit some chops. Orso hit a piledriver on Cage onto the ring apron at 3:30! Cage collapsed to the floor. In the ring, Orso was in charge. He faked a big move off the ropes, but did an eye poke instead and got booed. Orso hit some kicks and a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:30.

KJ hit a basement dropkick to the back. Cage hit a hard clothesline and a big back-body drop at 7:00, then a release German Suplex. Cage hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall. Orso hit a top-rope double stomp to the back and his “Character Assassination” double stomp to the back of the head! Cage hit a superkick and a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 10:00. Orso hit a huracanrana for a nearfall. Cage nailed a Buckle Bomb, but Orso got a Code Red for a nearfall!

Orso tied Cage in a crossface on the mat, but Brian powered to his feet and hit a powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 11:30. Cage set up for an F5, but Orso somehow turned it into a Canadian Destroyer! Orso hit a twisting Lionsault for a nearfall, and they were both down. This crowd was hot and into the action. Orso again went for Character Assassination, but Cage caught him and hit a second Buckle Bomb. He hit a Weapon X (modified Flatliner) for the pin. Really good action.

Brian Cage defeated KJ Orso at 13:32.

New Texas Pro “Bat City 2” in Austin, Texas, at the Bacwood Bar on May 24, 2026 (free on YouTube and on IWTV)

This is outside a tavern, and they’ve run here at least once before. Lighting is good. I picked out three matches that interested me the most.

Vert Vixen vs. Izzy James vs. Shimbashi in a No. 1 contender’s match for the IWTV Title. They all shook hands, and they all hit some shoulder tackles. Shimbashi hit a double elbow drop. Izzy flipped Shimbashi onto Vert at 1:30. Shimbashi applied a cross-armbreaker on Izzy in the ropes, and a commentator noted this was no-DQ. Vert hit a spin kick to Izzy’s ear for a nearfall. Vert hit a double stunner at 3:30, and she got a nearfall on Izzy. Those two traded slaps to the face. He clotheslined her and hit a springboard twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:00.

Shimbashi jumped back in and hit three consecutive German Suplexes on Izzy, then one on Vert! Vert hit a baseball slide dropkick to Shimbashi’s face, then an Exploder Suplex on Izzy at 6:30. Suddenly, all three were down, and the crowd rallied for them. They all got up and traded punches. Vert hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Shimbashi at 8:00, and she transitioned into a half-crab. Izzy hit a Spider Kick on Vert for a believable nearfall! Shimbashi hit a running knee in the corner on Izzy at 9:30.

Shimbashi trapped Vert’s head in the corner, kicked her in the face, and hit a DVD. However, Izzy hit a senton on Shimbashi, then slammed him for a believable nearfall. Shimbashi hit a running knee on Izzy. Vert hit a low-blow uppercut on Shimbashi, and she was LOUDLY booed. She hit a punt kick low-blow on Izzy, then a Snow Plow Driver for a nearfall, but Shimbashi dove off the ropes to break it up. (Shimbashi was really late, and the ref stopped counting to wait for the break-up move to land. Awkward!) Shimbashi covered Izzy for the pin. A good match until the really poorly-timed finish.

Shimbashi defeated Izzy James and Vert Vixen at 11:19 to become the No. 1 contender.

Jesse Funaki vs. Erick Stevens for the New Texas Pro Lonestar Title. Ring vet Stevens comes from Florida, and he had a significant muscle mass advantage over Funaki, who is perhaps 20 years old and fairly slender. Funaki also carried his tall “Texas Eight” trophy. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Stevens hit some loud chops at 3:30. An awkward moment where Funaki went for a plancha and just collapsed as he landed. Stevens dove through the ropes onto Funaki, then slammed him on the ring apron at 5:00.

Back in the ring, Stevens backed him into a corner and hit some more chops. Stevens hit a belly-to-belly overhead suplex, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. He tied up the smaller Funaki on the mat and cranked on his head. Funaki hit a dropkick that sent Stevens to the floor, then he hit a flip dive to the floor onto Erick at 10:30. In the ring, Jesse hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Erick tossed Funaki into the turnbuckles and then hit a hard clothesline. He slammed Funaki to the mat for a nearfall.

They traded punches in the corner. Funaki hit a dropkick into the corner and a Fame-asser for a nearfall at 14:00. Jesse hit a superkick. Stevens nailed a discus forearm, and he stomped on Jesse’s head, then hit a Tiger Driver (flipping powerbomb) for a believable nearfall! They got up and traded forearm strikes. Jesse nailed the jumping knee to the sternum, then a Styles Clash for the pin! Good action.

Jesse Funaki defeated Erick Stevens to retain the New Texas Pro Lonestar Title at 17:32.

NOTE: On his Twitter/X page Wednesday, Erick Stevens announced he is “stepping away” from wrestling again… so this very well might have been his retirement match. I was literally watching this match when I saw his post. He’s 43 and has had a tremendous year or so since returning from retirement, competing in Deadlock Pro, and in Canada for C*4 Wrestling, and in Germany for wXw.

Danny Orion vs. Kenny King for the New Texas Pro Title. I consider Orion in the top 20, possibly top 10, unsigned men in the U.S. today. King has a slight size advantage. Basic reversals early on, and they paused to do some one-armed push-ups. Orion rolled to the floor to regroup at 2:30. They got back in the ring, and Orion hit a dropkick. Kenny snapped Orion’s arm over the top rope at 4:00 and took control. King hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:00, then another.

King slammed him back-first on the ring apron. In the ring, King applied a Camel Clutch at 8:30 and dropped his weight on Orion’s lower back. Orion escaped and hit a flying forearm. Orion hit a tornado DDT out of the corner for a nearfall at 10:00. King hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Orion hit a piledriver for a nearfall. King got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall, but the ref saw it. King argued with the ref, allowing Orion to hit a spin kick to the head.

Orion nailed a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 13:30. King hit a Dragon Suplex and a clothesline, and they were both down. They got up and traded punches. King hit a twisting leg lariat and “The Royal Flush” (swinging uranage), but Orion got a foot on the ropes! They fought on the ropes in the corner. Orion hit a Frankensteiner, then a Poison Rana, and his awesome Crucifix Driver for the pin. That was a sharp match. Really good stuff. Best I’ve seen from King in a long time.

Danny Orion defeated Kenny King to retain the New Texas Pro Title at 15:43.

New South “Alabama Jam” in Gadsden, Alabama, at The Venue at Coosa Landing on May 2, 2026 (IWTV)

This venue looks like a standard convention hall at any large hotel or conference center. Lighting is decent, and the crowd was perhaps 200.

Kaitlyn Marie vs. Steph De Lander for the NSPW Women’s Title. This was mid-show. I’ve noted before that Kaitlyn has lost a lot of weight since she started, but she’s still bigger-than-average, and I’ve seen her fight far more men than women. Of course, she’s giving up height to the taller SDL here, and the crowd taunted her with a “New champ!” chant. SDL got on the mic and said it’s her first match in Alabama, but she had her two neck surgeries in the state. She talked about fighting to make her comeback after those surgeries, and she got a nice babyface pop.

Kaitlyn attacked from behind and hit some spin kicks. SDL hit some stomps and a Facewash — she finally was able to remove her jacket! They rolled to the floor and brawled. Steph sat Kaitllyn on the laps of fans and chopped her. In the ring, Steph hit a snap suplex, then a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 2:00. Kaitlyn hit a chop block on the knee and a DDT for a nearfall. She pushed her foot into Steph’s throat and hit some buttbumps to Steph’s face. Kaitlyn hit a clothesline at 4:30, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Steph hit a back suplex, and they were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Steph hit some clotheslines, then splashes in opposite corners and a pump kick at 6:30. She tried to get up Kaitlyn, finally hitting a World’s Strongest Slam, for a nearfall. Steph hit a big boot, and they were both down. They fought on the apron, and SDL hit a DDT, and they both collapsed to the floor. In the ring, Steph got a nearfall at 8:30. Kaitlyn hit a short-arm clothesline and a Vader Bomb for a nearfall! She rolled to the floor and grabbed her belt, but she accidentally struck the ref. Steph hit a spear on Kaitlyn for a visual pin; a second ref ran in and made a two-count. Kaitlyn hit Steph across the forehead with the belt and scored the tainted pin.

Kaitlyn Marie defeated Steph De Lander to retain the NSPW Women’s Title at 10:50.

Mance Warner vs. Jamesen Shook (w/Dylan Hales) for the IWTV Title. Hales cut a heel promo, cutting into Mance. During the back-and-forth exchange, Mance convinced Shook to make this a no-DQ match! Mance punched him, and we’re underway! They rolled to the floor, and Mance hit some chops. They fought away from ringside. Mance held Shook’s arms back so a kid in the crowd could chop Shook. Mance struck Jamesen with a chair. They got back into the ring, and Shook hit a chop block to the back of the left knee at 2:00. He put a chair around Mance’s ankle and slammed a crutch against the chair.

They again brawled to the floor. Shook slammed a chair across Mance’s back at 4:00 and choked him on the floor. Shook grabbed a toolbox and lifted it over his head, but the tools fell out on him. They got back into the ring, and Shook struck Mance with the crutch at 5:30. Shook came off the ropes, but Mance punched him in the stomach, then hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. He hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 7:30. Shook hit a DVD, and he tied Mance in a Figure Four, but Mance eventually reversed it. They got up, and Mance hit a series of punches. Shook hit a spin kick to the thigh.

Shook made a crutch bridge between two chairs. However, Mance chokeslammed Shook on the wood crutch, which shattered, and Mance got a nearfall at 11:00. Mance wedged a chair into the corner. He grabbed another chair and cracked it across Shook’s back. Jamesen whipped Mance head-first into the chair in the corner, then hit a DVD across the open chair for a believable nearfall at 13:00. They grabbed chairs and clanged them together. Mance hit some more jab punches. Mance clocked a chair over the head; I really hate that. Mance hit a running knee to the jaw, but Tim Bosby appeared and pulled the ref out.

Several guys got in the ring, but Mance punched each of them. Bosby got in the ring and traded punches with Mance! Several New South babyfaces ran into the ring to chase off the heels. We were back to just Mance vs. Shook and they traded punches. Shook went for a sunset flip, but Mance blocked it, sat down on Shook’s chest, and scored the pin. A good brawl; we just don’t need those unprotected blows to the head.

Mance Warner defeated Jamesen Shook in a no-DQ match to retain the IWTV Title at 16:58.

Premier Wrestling Federation “Unsanctioned III,” in Newport, North Carolina, at the Carolina Wrestling Academy on May 24, 2026 (IWTV)

This is their training center. It’s a large pole barn. Lighting here always has a green tint. A good crowd for them, perhaps 125. (I’ve seen far too many shows from here where they didn’t draw 50.) The High-Flying Star Machines have issued an open challenge for their tag team titles! They came out first with “Papa Diego.” Again, over the past several months, Bojack has shown heelish tendencies, often cheating when Diego Hill hasn’t seen it. Bojack got on the mic and noted that Hill just got back from Mexico. Two rookies I haven’t seen before hit the ring!

“The High-Flying Star Machines” Bojack and Diego Hill vs. Carolina Grappler Nueve and Night Shadow for the PWF Tag Team Titles. These guys wear generic lucha masks, but they could be anyone under those masks! Bojack got on the mic and said, “Who are y’all? Is this the best we got?” Nueve is white, and he wore a green mask. Night Shadow is Black, he might be 140 pounds, and he wore black and gold. Bojack easily backed Nueve into the corner at the bell. Nueve put his arms around Bojack’s waist, but couldn’t budge him. He tried a shoulder block, but he ricocheted off Bojack’s 350-pound frame. Diego entered at 2:00 to face the slender Night Shadow — this kid is really scrawny!

The commentators talked about Diego teaming with Blue Panther in CMLL and competing in Arena Mexico. These two sped it up with some quick lucha moves. Shadow flipped him, but Diego landed on his feet. Shadow hit a running huracanrana at 4:30. Nueve entered and hit a gutwrench suplex on Diego. Shadow hit a second-rope moonsault. Bojack bodyslammed Nueve at 6:30. Diego was hesitant to tag in, and the commentators talked about the tension between the champs when they last competed here two months ago.

Diego hit a one-legged dropkick on Nueve for a nearfall. Nueve hit a German Suplex on Diego, who fell to the floor at 8:30. Night Shadow tagged in and tried a crossbody block, but Bojack caught him. Shadow tried a pop-up dropkick, then he hit a DDT on Bojack for a one-count! Shadow hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Bojack popped Shadow and slugged him with a forearm strike at 10:00! Nueve jumped in and speared Diego, then hit a corner fadeaway stunner on Bojack! Nueve hit a basement dropkick in the corner on Diego. Suddenly, everyone was down.

Bojack ripped off Nueve’s mask! Papa Diego was livid that he did that! Diego Hill stood up and shouted at Bojack and pushed him, and shouted, “You don’t do that!” Shadow jumped back in, but Bojack grabbed the scrawny kid and hit a sit-out piledriver for the pin. Good match, and the tension between the champs continues to build. Diego threw the title belt on the mat and stormed out! Bojack shouted, “We’re not done,” and he followed Hill out the door.

“The High-Flying Star Machines” Bojack and Diego Hill defeated Carolina Grappler Nueve and Night Shadow to retain the PWF Tag Team Titles at 12:06.

Scenic City Invitational “Slam A Mania,” in Dunlap, Tennessee, at Sequatchie County Middle School on March 13, 2026 (IWTV)

This show was held in the middle school gym. The lights were on, and tt was well lit. The crowd was maybe 250, but they were pretty spread out in this large gym. Even though this event occurred in March, it was just uploaded earlier this week. (NOTE: The commentary track is a bit ‘off’ — it is lagging two or three seconds behind the action. Did they delay releasing this, trying to fix that bug?)

Corinne Joy and Grayson Pierce vs. Ravenna Vein and Shean Christopher. Joy and Vein have now wrestled seemingly a dozen times across the South. I recently said Pierce is trying to be the next Shawn Michaels, but he really is a bit more like Brian Kendrick. Teenage star Joy opened against vampire character Ravenna. They played to the crowd so the fans could boo Corinne and cheer on Vein. Joy shoved Vein and ran to tag out! Funny. Shean and Grayson locked up, and Shean hit a dropkick at 1:30.

Joy pulled Vein off the apron and rammed her into the ring post! The heels worked over Shean, with Corinne doing a cartwheel-into-a-kneedrop to Shean’s ribs. Ravenna finally got a hot tag at 5:00 and she hit some kicks on Joy. Grayson accidentally splashed Joy in the corner! Ravenna hit a double Flatliner and got a nearfall on Corinne. The babyfaces hit stereo back suplexes for nearfalls.

Corinne hit a German Suplex on Shean, and Grayson hit a split-legged moonsault on Shean for a nearfall at 7:00. Grayson hit a superkick on Shean. He began trading forearm strikes with Ravenna! Corinne got a blind tag. Shean dove through the ropes onto Grayson. Corinne got a rollup on Vein for the pin. (I think she wanted to put her feet on the ropes, but she wasn’t close enough to do so.) A commentator got in the ring and announced there would be a women’s tournament at this year’s Scenic City Invitational, and he invited both women to be participants!

Corinne Joy and Grayson Pierce defeated Ravenna Vein and Shean Christopher at 8:18.

Darian Bengston vs. Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) for the Action World Title. Darian beat Bosby to win this belt, so this is the rematch. Again, Bosby has an amateur wrestling background, and I consider him a top-10 U.S.-based unsigned male wrestler. Bengston got a rollup just seconds in. They tied up on the mat with Bengston applying a cravat, and he applied his Makabe Lock (his version of a Cattle Mutilation!). Bosby escaped and hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 1:30. Bosby hit some rolling suplexes, then a backbreaker over his knee.

Dylan choked Darian in the ropes! The crowd was livid! Bosby applied a bear hug at 4:00, and he tossed Darian to the mat. Darian hit a spin kick in the corner and a top-rope Whisper in the Wind for a nearfall at 6:00. Darian set up for a package piledriver, but Bosby escaped. Bosby set up for an F5, but Darian turned it into an inside cradle for a nearfall. Darian dropped Bosby across his knee and went back to a Cattle Mutilation. Bosby nailed the F5 Slam for a nearfall at 8:30. Hales hopped on the apron to distract the ref, so the ref knocked Hales to the floor! Darian again applied the Makabe Lock, and this time, Bosby tapped out! Good match.

Darian Bengston defeated Tim Bosby to retain the Action World Title at 10:19.

Brooke Havok vs. Audrey Allen. My first time seeing Audrey; she is heavily tattooed and has blue, purple, and orange dreadlocks. She appears to be fairly strong. Havok is much smaller — she tried to ‘puff up her arms’ to look as muscular as Audrey. They locked up, and Audrey easily backed her into a corner. Audrey knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Brooke hit a missile dropkick at 2:00, and the crowd was fully behind her. Audrey whipped Havok with her braided hair! She splashed Brooke in the corner and hit a suplex for a nearfall at 3:30.

Brooke hit a boot to the face as Audrey charged at her, then a flying Superman Punch and a chinbreaker over her knee, then a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall at 5:30. Audrey hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Brooke got a rollup out of nowhere for the flash pin! Decent match. I don’t know anything about Audrey, but she looked pretty good here.

Brooke Havok defeated Audrey Allen at 6:20.

Final Thoughts: Some really good action across these shows. New Texas Pro’s talent roster is deep. It was really good to see a larger-than-average crowd at PWF. I’ll go with Orion vs. King from New Texas Pro as best of these 11, ahead of Cage-KJ Orso. Brittnie Brooks vs. Veronica Haven takes third. Mance can be a good babyface, but there simply needs to be fewer chair shots to the head.