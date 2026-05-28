World Series Wrestling “Rise Against Melbourne, Night 2” results: Vetter’s review of Killer Kross vs. Moose for the WSW Championship, The Good Brothers vs. The Nemeths for the WSW Tag Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

World Series Wrestling “Rise Against Melbourne, Night 2”

Kensington, Australia, at Melbourne Pavilion

Streamed live on May 17, 2026, on YouTube.com

This is the third event of a four-show tour spanning four days. This show streamed live and free on their YouTube channel, so it aired in the United States early Sunday morning last week. Clearly, several wrestlers who might have been at that TNA taping on Thursday were here instead.

Benjamin Rosenthal and Sean Thomas provided commentary. This is the same venue as night 2 of the tour. It is a large room with everyone seated on the floor; no risers or bleachers. The lighting over the ring was pretty good. Production is top-notch. Unfortunately, I had some pesky YouTube commercials cutting into the action today.

* The Good Brothers came out first. The Nemeths came out. Nic got on the mic and needled them and provoked them into accepting a match! Ryan revealed something he just learned — “You two aren’t REALLY brothers!” The crowd laughed and played along. That match will take place later tonight!

1. Donovan Dijak vs. Matt Riddle vs. Ilia Profitis vs. Robbie Thorpe for the WSW Australian Title. Again, Ilia is a new name for Eli Theseus. I haven’t seen Thorpe before. The commentators said he is UK-born but grew up here; even before hearing he’s a Brit, I was making a Zack Sabre Jr. comparison in my head. Riddle and Dijak immediately fought to the floor. Robbie hit some chops on Ilia in the ring. Rddile jumped on Ilia’s back. Three guys all began stomping on Riddle. Riddle put Dijak in a Triangle Choke at 3:00.

Dijak nailed his Cyclone Mafia Kick on Riddle for a nearfall. Robbie and Ilia stomped on Dijak. Ilia hit a DDT, as the Aussies worked together. They went for a team superplex, but Dijak tried to fight them off. Riddle got underneath them for a Tower of Doom at 6:00. Riddle hit some suplexes. He hit a senton on Ilia and a Go To Sleep, and a powerbomb, then a running knee to the forehead, but Dijak made the save. Matt hit a top-rope corkscrew cannonball on two guys. He tried to hit a stunner, but Dijak blocked it.

Dijak hit a DVD on Ilia, but he missed a moonsault. Robbie hit a springboard guillotine leg drop on Dijak. Riddle hit a running knee on Robbie, and suddenly, everyone was down at 8:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Robbie hit a clothesline and a powerbomb on Riddle. Robbie is nearly as tall as Dijak! He is listed at 6’5″. Riddle flipped Robbie to the floor. Matt hit a top-rope stunner on Ilia, with them both landing on Dijak! Matt pinned Ilia to win the belt! Dijak loses the belt without factoring in the decision. That was really good.

Matt Riddle defeated Donovan Dijak, Ilia Profitis, and Robbie Thorpe to win the WSW Australian Title at 10:35.

* Bishop Dyer came to the ring; he is not dressed to wrestle. Again, at the end of his match a night earlier, some of the door debris struck him in the face and cut him. Ugh, he has a dark black right eye and medical tape over it. He vowed to return for the next tour.

2. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Priscilla Kelly. The commentators said that Kelly holds a 4-3 advantage in matches just since they left WWE! Basic reversals early on. Shotzi hit her 619 in the corner and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:00. Priscilla sold a knee injury, and the ref checked on her. (No one in the crowd was buying this. Shotzi tried an Irish Whip, but Kelly’s knee buckled, and she collapsed. The commentators, of course, treated this all quite seriously. Of course, Priscilla jumped to her feet and attacked Shotzi. She stomped her feet on the mat to show she was just fine.

Kelly whipped Shotzi into a corner and hit some chops. Kelly hit a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall at 5:00. “I didn’t come all this way to this shitty country to lose!” Priscilla shouted, earning some boos. Shotzi hit a second-rope missile dropkick and a hard knee lift to the jaw, then a snap suplex against the ropes at 7:00. She hit a cannonball to Priscilla’s back, then a dive through the ropes onto Kelly!

In the ring, Kelly hit some buzzsaw kicks to the head and was booed. Kelly hit a uranage and a sideslam for a nearfall at 9:00. Shotzi hit a Frankensteiner and a running spin kick, then the top-rope senton splash. Yeah, we’ve seen them have this match several times, but it felt inspired. Good job to both. Shotzi got on the mic and said she wants a title shot. However, Kelly attacked her from behind, and they continued to brawl.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Priscilla Kelly at 10:25.

3. “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth for the WSW Tag Team Titles. The crowd loves Nic and hates Ryan! Gallows and Ryan opened. Ryan was frustrated at the boos. Gallows easily shoved him to the mat. Karl got in and hit some punches. From the apron, Nic struck Karl in the back, and Ryan hit a shoulder tackle at 2:30. The Nemeths worked over Anderson on the floor. In the ring, Nic hit a series of elbow drops, and Ryan got a nearfall at 5:00.

Doc tagged in and hit a spin kick to Nic’s head. The Good Brothers hit a team neckbreaker move on Nic for a nearfall at 7:00. They set up for the Magic Killer, but Ryan made the save. Ryan hit a neckbreaker on Karl, and they were all down. All four got up and brawled. Nic hit a superkick on Karl for a nearfall. Karl fired back with a Spinebuster! They hit the Magic Killer team slam and pinned Nic! (I naturally assumed Ryan would eat the pin.) Decent match; it didn’t need to be longer than this.

“The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows defeated Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth to retain the WSW Tag Team Titles at 8:43.

4. Man Like DeReiss vs. Mitch Waterman. Waterman looks a lot like David Finlay, and he appeared on the show a day earlier. They took turns doing each other’s chant before the bell, and the crowd played along. A clean lockup at the bell as it appears they are both babyfaces tonight. Quick reversals and a standoff. They did some comedy with Mitch running the ropes while DeReiss rested in the corner and watched. Waterman hit a huracanrana at 2:00 and a dropkick. Waterman stomped on him while shouting “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie!” and getting the “Oy! Oy! Oy!” response from the crowd.

Waterman hit a dropkick at 5:00, and they were both down. They traded reversals, and Waterman hit a Sling Blade clothesline. He hit a stunner out of the ropes for a nearfall at 6:30 and a Gory Bomb into the corner, then a dropkick. Mitch hit a flip dive to the floor at 8:00! In the ring, DeReiss hit a shotgun dropkick, but he missed a 450 Splash and crashed stomach-first to the mat! Waterman nailed a 450 Splash for a believable nearfall! They traded rollups. DeReiss hit a running back elbow. DeReiss hit a wind-up Flatliner for a believable nearfall at 12:00.

DeReiss hit some blows to the upper back and was back in charge. Waterman hit a full nelson uranage. DeReiss hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down at 14:30. This has been really good. Waterman avoided a 619 and got a rollup. Waterman hit an enzuigiri. DeReiss hit a German Suplex. Waterman nailed a Spider Kick out of the ropes. DeReiss hit a superkick! Mitch hit a DDT and a superkick, and he was fired up. DeReiss nailed a kip-up stunner, and this time he hit the 619 and the top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. Make a point of checking this one out.

Man Like DeReiss defeated Mitch Waterman at 17:02.

5. Ash By Elegance vs. Myla Grace in an Elegance Rules match for the WSW Women’s Title. Myla attacked Ash, and we’re underway! They pushed garbage cans and lids into the ring, so I guess Elegance Rules means no-DQ. Ash hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs into the corner, and some loud overhand chops. Ash hit a handspring-elbow and a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. She grabbed a chair and jabbed it into Myla’s ribs, then cracked it across the back.

They went to the floor, and Myla whipped Ash into the guardrail. She put a cord around Ash’s neck and hanged her with it at 5:00. Grace hit a snap suplex on the thin mat at ringside. They got into the ring, and Myla cracked her across the back with a broom and got a nearfall. She removed a turnbuckle pad and struck Ash on the back with it and got a nearfall at 7:00, then tied Ash in a Crossface. She repeatedly rammed Ash’s head into the top turnbuckle.

They fought onto the adjacent ramp, and Myla put a garbage can over Ash’s head and hit a running boot to the garbage can at 10:30, knocking over the chair that Ash was sitting on. In the ring, Myla got a nearfall. Ash suplexed Grace onto the garbage can, and they were both down. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes, and more while standing. Ash hit a dropkick onto a garbage can in Myla’s arms for a nearfall at 13:00. Myla got an aerosol can and sprayed it in the ref’s eyes. “Was that deliberate?) Myla hit Ash in the head with the title belt and scored the pin! New champion! They worked really hard and had a good brawl.

Myla Grace defeated Ash By Elegance to win the WSW Women’s Title at 14:15.

6. Killer Kross (w/Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Moose for the WSW Title. The commentators said these two have only had one singles match, and it went to a no-contest. They glared at each other, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant before they charged at each other and traded shoulder blocks. Moose hit a spear! He hit a second one! Kross rolled to the floor at 1:00 to avoid a pin! They fought on the floor. Moose hit some massive chops. Kross flipped Moose into the crowd. Back in the ring, Kross hit a clothesline in the corner and a stunner at 3:30.

Kross hit a back suplex and was in control. He hit a German Suplex. Kross hit a hard clothesline and a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall at 5:30. The crowd rallied for Moose. (The crowd has been behind both babyfaces.) Moose got to his feet and shouted profanities at Kross. Moose hit a thudding headbutt, a uranage, and a senton, and he kipped up. He hit a dropkick as Kross was seated on the top turnbuckle, then a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 7:00.

Moose missed a spear in the corner, and Kross immediately applied a standing sleeper, and he dragged Moose to the mat. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. They got to their feet and traded punches. Moose charged, but Kross caught him with a knee lift at 10:00. Kross re-applied the sleeper, but Moose powered out. Kross hit a diving forearm strike to the back of the neck and scored the pin. That was pretty sharp.

Killer Kross defeated Moose to retain the WSW Title at 10:31.

* Kross got on the mic and put over Moose as one of his best friends, and it’s been way too long since they’ve gotten to see each other. Some pretty heartfelt comments. Nic Nemeth emerged from the back. He wants Kross on the final night of the tour!

Final Thoughts: These shows have all been so good. If you like the current TNA product, you should be checking these shows out. I’m not sure how they had to rework the lineup due to Dyer’s injury. I wouldn’t have expected it going in, but DeReiss-Waterman absolutely stole the show. Just an impressive match that will catch a lot of attention. Kross-Moose was really good for second place. I love a good four-way, and I’ll go with that show opener for third. All six matches delivered, though.