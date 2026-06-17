TNA is in the midst of a “workforce reduction”

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Anthem Sports & Entertainment issued the following press release on Wednesday regarding TNA’s workforce reduction.

TNA Wrestling today announced a workforce reduction, designed to streamline operations and sharpen strategic focus and profitability.

TNA’s creative leadership team will see an immediate shift. Tommy Dreamer, who has worked in TNA’s Creative and Talent Relations Departments, is leaving the company as TNA and Dreamer mutually agreed to part ways.

TNA Wrestling also has come to terms on the release of Tessa Blanchard.

We wish Tessa, Tommy and others the best in their future endeavors.

Powell’s POV: The recent departures have included Blanchard, Steve Maclin, and Myla Grace after they asked to be released from their contracts. Meanwhile, Dreamer stated on Busted Open Radio that he and the company “mutually agreed” to part ways. There are additional departures rumored, and we’ll let you know if more are officially announced or reported.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)