TNA Slammiversary lineup: The card for Sunday afternoon’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view on Sunday in Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena.

-Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship

-Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Title

-Bear Bronson and Brian Myers vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. “The Great Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch in a four-way ladder match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. Rosemary and Allie for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Cedric Alexander vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Amazing Red in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Title

-Mustafa Ali holds an open challenge for the TNA International Championship

-Moose (w/JDC) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards) in a No Surrender match

-Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

-(Pre-Show) Indi Hartwell vs. Mara Sadè vs. Elayna Black in a three-way

Powell’s POV: Slammiversary was originally an evening show, but it was moved to Sunday afternoon when AEW Forbidden Door was announced for the same night (NXT Great American Bash was later announced for the same night). Join me for pre-show results at 2CT/3ET, followed by my full live review of the pay-per-view at 3CT/4ET. My audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). With three shows on the same day, there’s a chance that my audio review will be delayed.