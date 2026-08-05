Glory Pro Wrestling “The Heat Is On” results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Ethan Price for the Crown of Glory Title, Heather Reckless vs. Allie Katch for the Glory Pro Women’s Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “The Heat Is On”

Taped July 26, 2026, in St. Louis, Missouri, at Casa Lorna Ballroom

Released August 1, 2026, via YouTube.com

The venue is a two-level ballroom. The lighting was good, and the crowd was maybe 250. (I’ve noted this before, but I listen to this with my earbuds in the computer, and I have one commentator in my left ear and another in my right ear. It’s off-putting at first.)

1. GPA vs. Rahim De La Suede. This might be the first time I’ve seen GPA (Laynie Luck’s husband) wrestle this year! (Cagematch.net only lists him as seven matches so far for 2026.) He was heavily booed. The scrawny Rahim is quite popular here. Standing switches early on. Rahim tied him up on the mat, spun around on top, and let go at 2:30 and got a nice ovation from the crowd. Rahim hit a dropkick for a nearfall.

GPA snapped Rahim’s throat over the top rope at 4:00, and he took control and kept De La Suede grounded.GPA hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 5:30. Rahim fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a German Suplex at 7:30, then two more! He hit a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall. GPA hit a stunner and a clothesline into the corner. Rahim hit a top-rope stomp onto a standing GPA for the pin! Good opener — the crowd was into it.

Rahim De La Suede defeated GPA at 9:46.

* Rahim was interviewed in the ring and was asked about losing a recent title match. He said the era of him wearing a furry coat is now over! “De La Suede” has officially retired from in-ring competition! He is now “King Rahim!” He put on a crown. (He competed as King Rahim on the St. Louis Anarchy show I just reviewed. Point being — he’s not going anywhere, he’s just shifting gimmicks.) The crowd popped and chanted, “King Rahim!”

2. Bruss Hamilton vs. Mike Outlaw (w/Cinko). The wide-bodied Bruss has now appeared on a couple of ROH tapings — he’s quite a strong man! A nice pop for Outlaw. (How long until Cinko turns on him?) An intense lockup, but the bigger Hamilton easily shoved Outlaw to the mat. Outlaw tried some forearm strikes, but they only stunned Bruss and didn’t knock him down. Hamilton caught Outlaw and slammed him to the mat at 1:30! They traded punches. Bruss hit a big splash into the corner, and he was in charge.

Hamilton nailed a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 4:30, then a suplex. The crowd rallied for Outlaw. Mike hit a back-body drop at 6:30. Mike hit a running boot to the head for a nearfall. Bruss hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex. He slammed Outlaw to the mat and hit a guillotine leg drop for a believable nearfall at 8:30. Outlaw hit a Sling Blade onto the apron, then a top-rope elbow drop for a believable nearfall! Mike hit a running boot, then another top-rope elbow drop for the pin! That was a pretty good big-man match.

Mike Outlaw (w/Cinko) defeated Bruss Hamilton at 10:11.

3. Moses and “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes vs. Dante Pharoah and “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia. It’s been a few months since I’ve seen PME! With his frizzy, curly hair, I’ve noted Marino has a passing resemblance to Kenny Omega. Tenaglia and Moses opened. Marino slammed Moses face-first over Philly’s knee. Lopes entered and battled Dante, hitting a back-body drop. Quest hit a dropkick at 1:30, as the babyfaces were in charge early on. Marino threw Quest shoulder-first into the corner, then hit a back suplex for a nearfall.

Collins hit a sidewalk slam on Quest for a nearfall. Dante hit a high-angle back suplex at 4:00, and the heels kept the slender Parker in their corner. Dante hit a modified version of a brainbuster for a nearfall. Quest finally hit a Frankensteiner on Marino, flipping him onto Collins at 6:00. Moses got the hot tag and hit a release German Suplex on Dante, then two more! Moses hit an enzuigiri, then a Chaos Theory, with Dante rolling all the way to the floor!

PME jumped into the ring and hit a team faceplant on Moses at 7:30. Parker and Lopes entered and cleared the ring. Quest nailed a flip dive to the floor and that earned a big pop. Quest accidentally hit a springboard fadeaway stunner on Lopes! However, Moses rolled up Dante with a handful of tights and stole the pin! Moses was thrilled they won, but Quest wasn’t happy with him! Lopes left with Moses! They left Quest alone in the ring! “What does this mean for the Revolution?” a commentator asked.

Moses and “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes defeated Dante Pharoah and “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia at 8:33.

* In a video, Shazza McKenzie said that Sept. 1 will be her 19-year anniversary in pro wrestling. She’s never signed a contract before… but that will change if (and when!) she beats her friend Laynie Luck for the WWE ID Title. If she wins, she too will get a WWE contract! A really good promo.

4. Laynie Luck vs. Shazza McKenzie for the WWE ID Women’s Title. These two are the “Collab” tag champs and usually wear identical gear, but in this case Shazza wore pink while Laynie was in blue-and-teal. They tied up on the mat and traded rollups in the first minute and had a standoff. They got in a knuckle lock and traded offense. They both bridged up while tied together at 2:30, and that popped the crowd. Another standoff. Shazza hit an armdrag and a chop — the commentators noted it was the first ‘strike’ of the match. Shazza hit a huracanrana, then a dropkick that sent Luck to the floor.

Shazza dove through the ropes. On the floor, Laynie hit a superkick at 4:00. Shazza flipped Laynie into the ring post, then she dove through the ropes on Laynie again, and she was fired up! In the ring, Shazza tied her in an Octopus Stretch. Laynie hit a splash for a nearfall at 6:00, and she tied Shazza up on the mat. Luck hit a Magic Screw neckbreaker off the ropes for a nearfall. Laynie applied a crossface, but Shazza reached the ropes at 7:30. Shazza hit some suplexes and the Splits Stunner for a nearfall!

Shazza tied up Laynie’s neck and cranked back on the head. Laynie hit a Death Valley Driver onto the apron at 9:30, and Shazza crashed to the floor. Laynie hit her slingshot double stomp to the chest, then a stunner for a nearfall. Shazza hit a Saito Suplex, then a running knee to the cheek in the corner. Shazza hit a second-rope Splits Stunner at 11:00! However, Laynie rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. In the ring, they traded rollups. Laynie got a folding press for the pin! That was really, really good, and they never resorted to punching each other. They hugged.

Laynie Luck defeated Shazza McKenzie to retain the WWE ID Women’s Title at 11:58.

* Because this didn’t air live, they edited out intermission.

5. Tootie Lynn vs. Anna Ray. I just saw Anna compete on the Uprising Women’s Athletes show from Illinois. She was again announced as “being straight out of your father’s search history,” and she wore a Cubs jersey to guarantee she’d get booed. Tootie cut off her long hair recently — I saw the new look for the first time on a recent Warrior Wrestling show — and she aggressively attacked Anna, and we’re underway! Anna hit two short-arm clotheslines and a hair-mare faceplant for a nearfall at 1:00.

Anna hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. She hit a DDT for a nearfall, then a clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00. The crowd rallied for Tootie, who hit a running knee to the gut in the corner, then a running kick. Tootie nailed a roundhouse kick to the skull, knocking Anna out. Tootie made the cover on the prone Anna for the pin. That strike came out of nowhere! Tootie looks completely different with this haircut and new ring gear.

Tootie Lynn defeated Anna Ray at 4:38.

* Moses appeared on the stage and applauded Tootie. Tootie responded by aggressively kicking Anna a few more times! Moses handed her a “Team Moses” shirt! They left together! “Are you kidding me?” a commentator said. “What is going on?”

6. “The Working Man” Dan Adams vs. Effy. Again, he’s no longer “Dan the Dad.” He came out with a large wrench over his shoulder, and he was loudly booed. As soon as Effy entered the ring, Adams dumped him to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. (We did get a bell.) In the ring, Adams hit a ropes-assisted Flatliner at 2:00, then a clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a sidewalk slam for another nearfall, and he’s dominated the action. Effy hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 4:00.

Effy hit his big Earthquake-style buttsplashes to the sternum, but Adams got his knees to block a third one. Adams stomped on Effy and got a nearfall. Effy hit his flying Blockbuster at 6:30, then a Helluva Kick for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Effy hit a Mafia Kick, then a TKO Stunner at 8:00. Effy accidentally splashed onto the ref! Adams immediately struck Effy with his giant wrench! Adams then hit a Backpack Stunner for the tainted pin. Loud boos for the finish.

“The Working Man” Dan Adams defeated Effy at 9:25.

* Outside, Maggie Lee and Heather Reckless were chatting. Lee had the women’s title belt over her shoulder. Reckless claimed they are co-champions, and she wants to defend it. Maggie flippantly said, “You got it,” handed her the belt, and walked away!

7. Heather Reckless vs. Allie Katch for the Glory Pro Women’s Title. Interesting … no sign of Maggie Lee (at least so far!) Allie has slimmed down, but she still has the size advantage, and she pushed Heather into the corner. Reckless stalled on the floor. They briefly brawled in the ring, and Heather again went to the floor. Back in the ring, Heather was able to mount Allie and hit repeated punches at 3:00. Allie hit her buttbump in the corner, but Heather avoided the rolling cannonball.

Heather planted her foot on Allie’s left shoulder, then stomped repeatedly on it. She went to a cross-armbreaker at 5:00, and she snapped Katch’s fingers! Reckless stomped on Allie and kept her grounded. Katch hit some clotheslines and a crossbody block at 8:00. She finally hit the rolling cannonball and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Reckless spun her to the mat and applied a Fujiwara Armbar, but Katch got a foot on the ropes at 9:30.

Reckless stomped Katch’s head into the middle turnbuckle, then hit a moonsault for a nearfall. Katch hit a Michinoku Driver at 11:30, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes, and Heather nailed a stunner and went back to a cross-armbreaker. Katch hit a piledriver for the pin! New champion! I did NOT expect that! (Isn’t Maggie going to be livid at Heather for losing their co-title???.)

Allie Katch defeated Heather Reckless to win the Glory Pro Women’s Title at 13:17.

8. Kody Lane vs. Ethan Price for the Crown of Glory Title. Kody was reportedly among those invited to the WWE tryouts in Minneapolis last weekend. The “big strong boy” Price is a fine undercard act, but this is like putting Akira Tozawa in a WWE title match. Kody hit a few chops in the corner and a hard back elbow and was in charge early on. Ethan hit a shoulder block that knocked Lane to the floor. Price dove to the floor on him, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Kody slammed him to the mat and got a nearfall at 3:30.

Lane hit a bodyslam and a senton for a nearfall. Ethan hit a powerslam at 5:30. Lane hit another bodyslam-and-senton combo for a nearfall. He hit a third senton for a nearfall. Price hit a Stinger Splash and a belly-to-belly suplex at 7:30. Price hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 9:00, and they were both down. Ethan hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Lane missed a senton. Ethan hit a Stundog Millionaire, then a second-rope Bulldog for a nearfall at 11:00. Price applied a top hammerlock, but Kody easily escaped.

Kody hit a Buckle Bomb, then he tossed Price across the ring. The crowd chanted “Big strong boy!” to rally behind Price. Kody dropped him stomach-first across the top rope. Price hit a top-rope superplex at 13:00, with Lane rolling to the floor. Kody powerbombed Price onto the entrance stage! Ouch! Lane rolled back in, and the ref began counting. Price rolled into the ring; Kody immediately hit a Jay Driller for a believable nearfall at 14:30!

Price got a rollup. Lane hit a powerbomb. Ethan hit a sunset flip for a believable nearfall. Dan Adams came out and distracted Price! Price grabbed Lane and slammed him to the mat for a nearfall, and he applied a top hammerlock! Adams tried to interfere but was pushed to the floor. Lane grabbed his title belt, struck Price in the head with it, and scored the tainted pin. Good action.

Kody Lane defeated Ethan Price to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 17:07.

* Lane got on the mic and vowed he would “never lose my title,” and he ordered someone to play his music. However, a rock track played, and “Warhorse” Jake Parnell ran to the ring, holding a kendo stick, and he chased off Lane and Adams. (Parnell broke his ankle in December in a match against Lane, and he just returned.)

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. I really liked Shazza vs. Laynie. It was a good back-and-forth battle, and it was fun seeing them pull it off without resorting to punches and turning on each other. My surprise No. 2 pick is Bruss vs. Outlaw, as that was a pretty good big man match. Katch-Reckless was good action and earned third. Nothing wrong with the main event, and the local crowd loves Price, but he is just not on the level of Lane, and I never once bought him as winning.

Glory Pro has been running their “weekly” Ascend shows for more than two years now. (They skip a few weeks here or there.) So, I’m a bit surprised they released a full show. Will this be edited into three or four episodes of Ascend? I don’t know.

This aired without the pesky YouTube commercials, which is a big plus.