Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode eight results: Vetter’s review of Dak Draper vs. Xavier Walker, and Edvin vs. Jabari King

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (episode eight)

Premiered October 26, 2023 via YouTube.com

Taped September 24 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Reed Duffy again provided commentary and this is the fourth episode from this taping. These matches were recorded in September. (Glory Pro just held a show last weekend, so presumably those matches will air beginning next week.)

* The show opened with highlights of Ethan Price beating his teammate, Moses the Deliverer, in a singles match, after Rahim de la Suede grabbed Moses’ ankle.

1. Jabari King defeated Edvin at 4:16. Jabari is a big, thick Black man, a bit of Willie Mack-meets-Keith Lee, and I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen. I don’t think I’ve seen Edvin before; he’s a fairly thick (not fat) white man of similar height but he’s giving up some weight. Jabari hit a Stinger Splash. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Edvin hit a stunner for a nearfall. Jabari hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin.

* A video package aired, showing Rohit Raju hitting a Flatliner onto a title belt to pin Dan the Dad and winning the Alpha One Zero Gravity title. Backstage, Raju clutched the belt and boasted about the win.

2. Dak Draper defeated Xavier Walker at 12:04. Dak, best known for his ROH run, attacked the taller, Black Xavier Walker as he entered the ring. They immediately brawled to the floor. Back in the ring, Dak hit a big bodyslam. Dak is 6’4″ so Xavier is perhaps 6’6″ or 6’7″. They traded punches and chops. Dak took charge of the action with some basic punches and stomps, and he jawed at the fans.

Dak hit an impressive gutwrench suplex at 7:00 for a nearfall. They brawled again to the floor, and Dak threw a drink into Xavier’s face. Xavier clotheslined Dak to the floor at 10:30. Xavier hit a punch for a nearfall but Dak got a foot on the ropes. Xavier shoved the ref, who fell to the mat. Dak immediately hit a low blow uppercut, got a rollup and scored the tainted pin. A very WWE-style big-man match. Up to you if that’s good or bad.

Final Thoughts: I’ve said it before, but Glory Pro takes pride in being a WWE-style promotion, with more big men than most promotions; they have several guys who are 6’0″ and taller and provide more WWE-style action. A short episode at just 28 minutes, on par with last week’s episode. In comparison, the first six episodes were all closer to 50 minutes on average. The good news is that their champion, Calvin Tankman, was back for the latest taping, after missing the September taping.