Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 31 results: Vetter’s review of Mason St. Goods vs. ATM in a No Holds Barred match, Jabari King vs. Kevin Lee Davidson, Kody Lane and Dan the Dad vs. Rahim De La Suede and Mike Outlaw

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (episode 31)

Premiered April 8, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped February 18, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at Casa Loma Ballroom

Reed Duthie is back on solo commentary. As I’ve noted, lighting is much better here in recent tapings, and we have maybe 200-300 fans in attendance.

1. Kody Lane and Dan the Dad defeated Rahim De La Suede and Mike Outlaw (w/Cinko) at 8:53. This is the quarterfinals of a new tag tournament called the “Road Warrior Cup.” At some point since this taping occurred, Outlaw suffered an injury and he will miss several months of action. Dan and Rahim opened. Dan and Kody set up for a Doomsday Device, but Rahim escaped by hitting a Poison Rana on Kody, then a second-rope superplex on Dan at 3:00. The heels worked over Dan in their corner. Kody got the hot tag at 5:30 and bodyslammed Rahim, then he hit a slingshot senton on Outlaw for a nearfall.

Duthie marveled at how the fans now cheer for Kody Lane, who had been a heel here. Dan hit some chops on both heels, then a DDT. Lane hit his one-legged Lionsault for a nearfall at 8:00, and they were all down. Kody and Outlaw traded forearm strikes, and Kody hit a huracanrana. They traded rollups; Kody got an inside cradle for the pin. Good action. We didn’t have the usual juvenile antics of Dan the Dad, which is fine by me.

2. Kevin Lee Davidson defeated Jabari King at 10:37. Davidson is like a younger Tyrus in terms of his size stuffed into a singlet; Duthie said it is his first Glory Pro match since early 2020. I have compared Jabari to Mark Henry or Keith Lee, so we got two BIG men. They charged at each other and hit shoulder tackles. KLD leapt off the ring apron to the floor on Jabari at 1:00. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Jabari hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Jabari hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. He hit a flying forearm for a nearfall at 4:30.

KLD hit a hard clothesline and they were both down. KLD hit running Stinger Splashes in the corner. He hit a forward Finlay Roll at 6:30 and that popped the crowd. KLD then hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Jabari hit a spin kick and a German Suplex, then a second-rope moonsault for a believable nearfall. These big guys are impressing me with the moves they are hitting! They got up and traded chops. KLD hit a standing powerbomb at 10:00, then a splash for a nearfall. He then nailed a winding uranage for the pin. This match topped all expectations, especially considering their sizes.

3. ATM defeated Mason St. Goods in a no-disqualifications match at 17:32. Cinko joined St. Goods to ringside, but then Mason sent him to the back. Interesting. ATM wore green; St. Goods wore red and they immediately started punching each other. ATM hit a Penalty Kick on the ring apron; he set up for a dive but Mason hit him with a chairshot to the head. In the ring, Mason was in charge and hit ATM on the back with the chair and he repeatedly punched ATM. Mason dropped ATM head-first on the exposed turnbuckle and got a nearfall at 6:00. They went to the floor and ATM got a ladder from under the ring and he set it up horizontally between the ring and guardrail. Mason hit a top-rope superplex and they were both down at 10:00.

ATM was lying on the horizontal ladder, and Mason hit a top-rope elbow drop onto ATM’s chest, and the ladder buckled at 11:30. Mason threw a door into the ring. “What in God’s name do we need a door for? Do we have a full Home Depot under the ring?” Duthie asked. ATM hit a springboard stunner, sending Mason through the door bridge for a nearfall at 14:00. ATM hit a Buckle Bomb, then a top-rope double stomp on the upper back. ATM went for a double stomp but Mason moved and ATM landed on open chairs. Mason immediately hit a brainbuster across two open chairs for a believable nearfall at 16:00. Mason hit a snap powerslam. ATM hit a superkick and collapsed on Mason for the pin. Good brawl.

Final thoughts: What a great episode, and furthermore, it blew away all expectations. When I saw the lineup, I assumed the Dan/Kody match was main event, as they are the proven guys on this roster. I know KLD has been around for a while, but I’m fairly unfamiliar with him. So, I was surprised and entertained that those two big men put in such an entertaining match. Then, the main event is my idea of what an no-DQ match should be. We had tables, a ladder, and chairs. No glass, pizza cutters, light tubes, gusset plates, staple guns. No blood. But fans got to see a good, safe hardcore match. A very good episode, and this St. Louis-based promotion continues to deliver week to week.