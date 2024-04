IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Scrypts released the following video that indicates he is leaving NXT and will be available starting June 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidney Bateman (@scryptswwe)

Powell’s POV: Scrypts previously worked as Reggie on the main roster. Here’s wishing him the best in whatever comes next.