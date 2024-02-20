WWE Raw preview: The card for the Elimination Chamber fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Street Fight

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in San Jose, California at SAP Center and will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.