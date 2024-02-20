WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday in Perth, Australia at Optus Stadium.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL

-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow with guests Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Powell’s POV: Rodriguez earned the final spot in the women’s Chamber match by winning the last chance qualifier battle royal on Raw. The Elimination Chamber event has a start time of 4 a.m. CT/5 a.m. ET. Join me for my live review as the event streams exclusively on Peacock in the United States. My same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I will avoid running any headlines with spoilers on Saturday coming out of the show for the benefit for those watching on delay.