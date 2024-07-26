WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (7/26): Barnett’s review of a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles, Bayley and Michin vs. Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,300)

Taped July 19, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center

Aired July 26, 2024 on Fox

Footage of the main event of last week’s Main Event opened the show, along with the beat down on Kevin Owens and Cody by the Bloodline. Backstage Nick Aldis informed The Bloodline that Tonga Loa was ineligible to compete because of his eye injury, and they’d have to forfeit their spot in the tag team gauntlet match. Solo said they wouldn’t forfeit anything, and Jacob Fatu would substitute for Tonga Loa in the match. Aldis said he would allow it, and Solo told Jacob to bring the Tag Titles home. The gauntlet match will take place later tonight.

LA Knight was shown walking to the ring from backstage. He said tonight he would drop Santos Escobar on his head one more time, and at SummerSlam he would take Logan Paul to school, and no matter what classroom you’re in, the curriculum is all the same. He then made his ring entrance for the opening match. He was followed by Santos Escobar accompanied by Elektra Lopez.

1. Santos Escobar (w/Elektra Lopez) vs. LA Knight: Escobar landed a shoulder block early on, but Knight was able to quickly take control with an arm drag and a leg drop. He remained in control in the corner until Santos turned the tables and landed some kicks and chops. He followed up with a suplex and a sharpshooter, but Knight was quickly in reach of the ropes. Knight landed a big lariat, but Escobar quickly threw him into the second rope. Lopez then slapped him across the face, and Esocbar hit a 619…[c]

Escobar landed double knees in the corner for a two count. Knight struggled to his feet and landed a neckbreaker, but Escobar quickly replied with a tilt a whirl backbreaker and covered again for a two count. Knight fired back with some punches and stomped away at Escobar in the corner. He then landed a DDT and covered for a near fall of his own. Knight set up for a Torture Rack, but Elektra Lopez jumped up on the apron. Escobar broke free and landed a back elbow.

Lopez jumped on the apron again, and Logan Paul appeared on the opposite side of the ring. Knight knocked him off the apron and reversed a Phantom Driver into a BFT for the win.

LA Knight defeated LA Knight at 9:43

After the match, Logan Paul attacked Knight in the ring. He turned the tables, but Escobar offered an assist with a running knee. Logan Paul then landed a frog splash to end the segment. After the match, footage was shown of Blair Davenport attacking Naomi backstage after their match a few weeks ago. Naomi was then interviewed by Byron Saxton. She said she would teach Blair to respect the Glow. Bianca and Jade walked up and called Blair a lame, and said they were heading to the ring to challenge Isla and Alba…[c]

My Take: A decent opening match, but nothing you’ll remember in a few hours. The story of the match was that Knight was taking a risk by accepting this match so close to Summerslam, so we’ll see if they have him selling this post match attack next week heading into the show.

Backstage, Logan Paul said he was looking forward to going home to Cleveland, and had just heard from Mr. Cleveland that he would have a special ceremony for him next week. He told LA Knight that he wasn’t ready, because he was facing the Pride of Cleveland. In the arena, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair made their ring entrance. Bianca told the crowd she loved them but wanted to get right down to business. She said Alba and Isla said they would be on Smackdown with their titles, and asked where they were. Jade did the same, and Isla and Alba’s music hit.

Bianca and Jade looked towards the entrance, and got jumped from behind. After getting the better of them for a moment, Bianca dumped Isla to ringside with a KOD, and then Jade press slammed Alba onto her. The announce team then introduced some footage of the WWE tour of Japan. They then plugged a pre-taped interview with Cody Rhodes later tonight.

Terence Crawford walked up to The Street Profits and B-Fab backstage. They exchange compliments and Crawford said he would be watching them later in the gauntlet match. Wade Barrett said that match is up next…[c]

My Take: I assume Bianca and Jade get a title shot at Summerslam. I’m confused why Alba and Isla haven’t at least won a few matches on TV since capturing the titles. They appear like lambs being led to slaughter.