Powell’s NXT Hit List: DarkState vs. Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans, Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker, Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Swipe Right in a non-title match, Wes Lee vs. Yoshiki Inamura

NXT Hits

“DarkState” Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Cutler James vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans: More good than bad. The friction between the babyfaces ultimately cost them, giving the new heel faction the win. This was predictable and yet perfectly logical. DarkState left me with mixed feelings, but it was a solid in-ring debut overall. It’s early, but I can’t help but question whether James has been miscast. He is good in the ring for his level of experience and I think he has a future with the company, but he has a rather ordinary look and just doesn’t strike me as a guy who belongs in a rebel faction. Conversely, Shugars looks the part and showed a lot of charisma.

NXT Tag Champs Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. “Swipe Right” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor in a non-title match: A quality five-minute match with the champions beating the Swipe Right duo who are working in Evolve in addition to being standouts on the independent scene. I don’t know if this is going to generate any extra interest in Evolve, but it felt like a nice sneak peak of the Swipe Right team that simply needs more reps in the ring and especially on the mic.

Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker: A solid match aside from Grace’s botched suicide dive and the weak finish. The crowd reaction to Giulia’s return was tame. The fans just haven’t taken to Giulia like they have Stephanie Vaquer. As such, Giulia getting physical with Vaquer before asking for a rematch could positioned as Giulia showing more of edge if she remains a babyace or the first step in a heel turn because her character is jealous of Vaquer for taking her title and being more over with the fans.

Sol Ruca vs. Jazmyn Nyx in a qualifying match for a spot in the ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship at Stand & Deliver: A quality match from two improving developmental wrestlers. Nyx has spent a lot of time standing in the corner of the other two Fatal Influence wrestlers, but she’s clearly putting in the work off-camera.

NXT Misses

Not enough singles matches at NXT Stand & Deliver: A Triple Threat match. A Fatal Four-Way. A six-way ladder match. NXT is following the main roster’s lead by going overboard with multi-person matches during the biggest weekend of the year. I understand that they want to get as many people on these shows as possible, but this should be about what’s best for the fans, not about protection booking or locker room morale. Welcome to the big leagues, kids, not every player makes the All-Star team or gets to play in the World Series.

Izzy Dame vs. Wren Sinclair in a qualifying match for a spot in the ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship at Stand & Deliver: Izzy was like a football player who gets cocky while running toward the end zone for an easy touchdown only to flip the ball out of their hand before actually crossing the goal line. I guess she’s lucky that there’s no instant replay in pro wrestling, as she hit her finisher on Sinclair and the referee clearly only counted to two before she released Sinclair and started to celebrate. She will surely learn a lesson from this and hopefully she will eventually look back and laugh at her rookie mistake.

Wes Lee vs. Yoshiki Inamura: A lousy finish with the referee watching Tyriek Igwe climb on the apron and grab the top rope, causing Inamura to fall from it. Why wasn’t this a DQ? The idea that Igwe only grabbed the top rope because Josh Briggs pulled him off the apron is flimsy. In fact, I actually hope this was botched rather and not a case of some actually laying out that goofy finish.