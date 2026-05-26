Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 110-111 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Dante Pharaoh for the Crown of Glory Title, Dan Adams vs. Phil Shark

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 110-111)

Taped April 24, 2026, in St. Charles, Missouri, at St. Charles Convention Center

Premiered May 17, 2026, and May 24, 2026, via YouTube.com

This was an outdoor event, held under a canopy in a park. It was held in the middle of the day, and the lighting was good. Perhaps 200 or so fans are watching. We only had one week (May 10) without an episode. They are generally recording four episodes per TV taping.

Episode 110

1. Cordell Cain vs. Trent Daniels. Cordell dresses like 1998 Raven and he’s a decent high-flyer. I don’t think I’ve seen Trent before; he’s white with short black hair and a beard he started growing a week ago. They took turns playing to the crowds, with Cordell getting cheers. Of course, Trent attacked him from behind, and we’re underway! Cordell hit an enzuigiri, but he couldn’t hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner.

Trent hit a clothesline at 2:30, and he kept Cain grounded. Trent snapped the left arm and hit a Lungblower move across it. Cain fired up and hit a superkick. Trent missed a Helluva Kick. Cain hit an enzuigiri, and this time he hit the Sliced Bread out of the corner for the pin. A crowd-pleasing opener.

Cordell Cain defeated Trent Daniels at 5:26.

2. Lillith Khan vs. Tootie Lynn. My first time seeing Khan, who appears to be 6’0″ or so, and she’s got size to go with that height (think Nia Jax). She has a permanent scowl on her face and appears to have a messiah complex. Tootie is a short kickboxer and a regular here. She immediately tried some spin kicks to the thighs. Khan caught her and hit a fallaway slam, then a Pump Kick for a nearfall at 1:00. Khan planted her foot in Tootie’s throat.

Khan hit a Hogan-style guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. She charged but Tootie caught her with a kick, then a second-rope crossbody block, and Tootie was fired up. Tootie hit some running kicks in the corner and a running knee to the chest for a believable nearfall at 3:30. The commentator just said Khan is 6’5″, which seems to be a bit of an exaggeration. Tootie flipped Khan off the ropes, hit a spinning buzzsaw kick to the side of the head, and scored the pin. Decent.

Tootie Lynn defeated Lillith Khan at 4:21.

* It was visibly darker before the main event, and some lights were on under this tent.

3. “The Working Man” Dan Adams vs. Phil Shark. Formerly “Dan the Dad,” Adams wore a blue denim jacket, and he carried a large wrench; the fans chanted, “Not my dad!” at him. Shark wears a full shark mascot outfit to the ring. I’ve said before — Phil is too talented for this silly gimmick. He’s been on a few shows I’ve reviewed from the Texas scene. An intense lockup and a clean break. Phil hit a huracanrana, then a slingshot senton at 2:00, and the crowd was fully behind Shark. Dan hit a big boot and took control. He hit a Flatliner off the ropes for a nearfall at 4:00, and he jawed at the ref.

Abrams switched to a half-crab, and Phil made “swimming” motions on the mat to pull himself to the ropes. Phil hit a spin kick to the jaw and a flying uppercut in the corner, then a powerslam for a nearfall. Dan hit a spinebuster for a nearfall, and they were both down at 6:30. Phil bit Dan’s wrist. Dan raked the eyes and hit a DDT for a nearfall. Phil hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 8:00. Phil put the mascot hat back on, but he missed the Shooting Star Press. The ref got bumped! Dan struck Phil with his wrench, then hit a Russian Leg Sweep with the wrench across Shark’s throat for the tainted pin. Decent.

Dan Abrams defeated Phil Shark at 9:31.

Episode 111

1. Devin O’Neill and Steven O’Neil vs. “The Thoroughbreds” Atlas Armstrong and Talon Graves. Devin is the younger and heavier brother. I admittedly am not a big fan. My first time seeing the Thoroughbreds, who came out to “The Pink Pony Club.” They wore black jackets and hot pink pants. Their names are on their butts. Atlas has short, dark hair, and he opened against Steven (think Chris Hero in overall looks, hairstyle). Atlas hit a dropkick and a running European Uppercut. Talon has big, blond hair, and he hit a dropkick on Steven O’Neill.

Talon hit a clothesline into the corner. Steven pushed the young, shorter Talon into their corner, and they began working him over. Steven hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 4:00. He hit a wind-up uranage for a nearfall. Atlas got a hot tag and hit a Meteora at 6:30, then a frog splash for a nearfall. Atlas unloaded punches on both brothers. However, the O’Neills hit a team chokeslam and pinned Atlas. Alright action.

Devin O’Neill and Steven O’Neil defeated “The Thoroughbreds” Atlas Armstrong and Talon Graves at 8:01.

* Backstage, Ethan Price challenged Dan Adams to a match at their upcoming show on May 31.

2. Kody Lane vs. Dante Pharaoh for the Crown of Glory Title. Dante wore a full robe and mask that looked like an ancient Egyptian design. A clean lockup. The commentator said this is the biggest match of Dante’s young career. (It’s now dark outside; this was the final match of the taping.) Kody hit a bodyslam and a senton for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit some chops and was in charge. Dante shoved Kody face-first into the top turnbuckle. They went to the floor, and Dante whipped him into the guardrails at 3:00.

Back in the ring, Kody hit some chops. Dante hit a jumping knee into the corner and a release suplex for a nearfall. Kody fired up and hit some clotheslines, but he missed a senton. Dante hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 5:00. Kody hit a hard boot and a slingshot senton, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Dante caught him and hit a swinging sideslam for a nearfall at 7:00. Kody dove through the ropes onto him. He dragged Dante into the ring and hit a Jay Driller for the pin. Decent match.

Kody Lane defeated Dante Pharaoh to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 7:55.

Final Thoughts: I just checked cagematch.net, and it indicates these five matches were all that took place at this taping. So, hopefully, they have more matches from a more recent taping, so we have new episodes next week.

The matches were all fine and crowd-pleasing, but like most outdoor shows, the action is pretty basic and tries to appeal to a crowd that isn’t the diehard wrestling fans. I wouldn’t describe any of these matches as notable or worth going out of your way to see. Kody Lane and Tootie Lynn continue to be among the reasons to tune into this promotion, though. More new faces than I would have expected. The episodes are roughly 30 minutes in length.