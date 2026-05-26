TNA Impact rating: Did Mike Sanana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship boost viewership?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 178,000 viewers for AMC, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com, who cited ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the previous week’s 196,000 average. Impact finished with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.03 rating from the prior week.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. The show ran against NBA and NHL playoff games. It was also the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend in the United States, so it would not surprise me if the numbers bounce back for this week’s show.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)